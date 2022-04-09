Mumbai-based investment firm 100X VC unveils 10 startups in its latest cohort

Venture capital firm 100X VC on Saturday revealed its 10 new startups in its Class 07 VC pitch day. It shortlisted the selected startups from a total of 2,488 pitches, it said in a press note.

The Mumbai-based VC firm that uses iSAFE — an alternative to convertible notes used for investment — has selected cybersecurity startup BugBase, EV startup Emo Energy, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands Plik and Papa Pawsome, fintech startups Zerobalance and GoCrow, productivity tools provider Helppr, SaaS startups Kloudmate and ToastApp, and social media platform Quriverse.

100X VC's seventh cohort

Speaking about the development, Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X VC, said,

“We are excited to unveil the 10 startups that are part of our Class 07 cohort. Each of these startups have breakthrough ideas that can make a huge difference to our quality of life. The founders have undergone intensive mentoring and coaching from us and are now ready to pitch at our VC Pitch Day.”

Started in 2019, 100X VC is sponsored by Mehta Ventures — investor Sanjay Mehta’s family office investment arm. The VC firm backs startups across sectors, including edtech, ecommerce, social media, and gaming, among others.

In the past two years, the early-stage investment ecosystem has seen a funding acceleration. Besides increasing the fund sizes, many venture capital firms also started setting up funds to invest in pre-seed startups.

Investing in startups also became an asset class attracting money from celebrities, serial entrepreneurs, and family offices, among others.