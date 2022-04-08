‘Failure is an option’: 14 inspirational quotes by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Born in South Africa in 1971, Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is a business magnate, investor, and entrepreneur, and is well-known for his viral tweets.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes real-time billionaires list, Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of around $270 billion as of March 2022.

The entrepreneur recently bought a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform Twitter, making him the platform's largest individual shareholder. He will join the board of Twitter as a director.

One of the most successful entrepreneurs, Elon Musk built his companies from scratch and through hard work, passion, and determination. He is an inspiration to many young entrepreneurs and individuals due to his creativity, and innovative ideas to make the world a better place.

Here are some of Elon Musk’s inspirational and motivational quotes to encourage entrepreneurs.

“Work like hell. I mean you just have to put in 80 to 100 hour weeks every week. [This] improves the odds of success. If other people are putting in 40 hour workweeks and you’re putting in 100 hour workweeks, then even if you’re doing the same thing, you know that you will achieve in four months what it takes them a year to achieve.”

“If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.”

“Being an entrepreneur is like eating glass and staring into the abyss of death.”

“Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”

“Persistence is very important. You should not give up unless you are forced to give up.”

“Really pay attention to negative feedback and solicit it, particularly from friends. … Hardly anyone does that, and it’s incredibly helpful.”

“What makes innovative thinking happen?… I think it’s really a mindset. You have to decide.”

“If you’re trying to create a company, it’s like baking a cake. You have to have all the ingredients in the right proportion.”

“You have to be pretty driven to make it happen. Otherwise, you will just make yourself miserable.”

“Take risks now and do something bold. You won’t regret it.”

“When you struggle with a problem, that's when you understand it.”

“Constantly seek criticism. A well thought out critique of what you're doing is as valuable as gold.”

“If you want to grow a giant redwood, you need to make sure the seeds are ok, nurture the sapling, and work out what might potentially stop it from growing all the way along. Anything that breaks it at any point stops that growth.”

“It’s very important to like the people you work with, otherwise life [and]your job is gonna be quite miserable.”

“If you need inspiring words, don’t do it.”