The month of April continues to hold steady for the Indian startup ecosystem as the venture funding inflow has not witnessed any major shift and has held on to to a respectable level.

The third week of the month saw venture funding into Indian startups reach $500 million, boosted by the significantly large deals from Rapido and The Isprava Group. This funding was lower compared to the $941 million reported in the comparable previous week.

The funding environment is expected to be constrained in the months to come, given that the overall global situation and the developments surrounding Zilingo are unlikely to lift the mood.

Added to this, the entry into the public markets through the IPO route by startups is very unlikely given the volatility on the stock exchanges.

The fact that the startup ecosystem in India is witnessing an increased number of mergers and acquisitions is an indication that the liquidity situation is tightening.

Bike taxi platform Rapido raised $180 million from Swiggy, TVS Motor Company, Westbridge, Shell Ventures, and Nexus Ventures.

Real estate developer The Isprava Group raised $130 million from Nadir Godrej Family Office, the Burman Family Office, and others.

B2B medical supply platform ﻿Medikabazaar raised $65 million from Lighthouse India Fund III, Creaegis, Health Quad, and others.

SaaS startup ﻿Itilite﻿ raised $29 million from Tiger Global and Dharana Capital.

Healthcare startup Phable raised $25 million from Kalaari Capital, Aflac Ventures, Digital Horizon, Stride Ventures, and others.

Healthcare startup ﻿Medfin﻿ raised $15 million from Arka Nxt, HealthXCapital, Blume Ventures, Axilor Ventures, Sony, and Kotak Investments.

Fintech startup ﻿MyShubhLife raised Rs 100 crore ($13 million approx) from Gojo & Company.

Investment platform startup Stockal raised $9 million from Hashed, PEAK6, ARC Group Ventures, Trica, 7Square, AZ Ventures, Czar Capital, and Riso Capital.

Deep tech startup Spyne raised $7 million from Accel, Storm Ventures, Smile Group, Pentathlon Ventures, Core91, and angel investors.

Healthtech startup MediSage raised $7 million from Bessemer Venture Partners and other angel investors.

