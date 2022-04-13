[Funding alert] MediSage raises $7M in first round of institutional fundraise

﻿MediSage﻿ announced raising $7 million (Rs 53 crore) in its first round of institutional funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with the participation of seasoned healthcare investors including Rahul Mukim, Director, The Carlyle Group, TP Devarajan, Managing Director, Invascent Advisory Services, Vijay Datt — Founder, Promoter and CEO of Citadel Management Consulting, and Siddharth Sikchi — Founder and Director, Clean Sciences and Technology.

MediaSage would use the funds to expand its team and strengthen its product.

Commenting on the raised funds, Bhagwat Dhingra, MD and Co-founder, MediSage, said, “Medical information is changing rapidly driven by changing disease patterns, newer diagnostic tools and new research on drugs. With MediSage, we have built a digital highway where such information can be exchanged seamlessly empowering doctors to deliver better patient outcomes. Our aim is to reach the last mile doctor and drive evidence-based practice.”

“MediSage has witnessed 4x growth in doctors accessing the platform. These doctors are spending, on an average, 22 minutes consuming content across 15 different speciality areas — this is a clear indication that the platform works,“ said Vishal Gupta, Managing Director, Bessemer Venture Partners. “We are excited to partner with MediSage on their goal to help bring the best care possible to all patients by becoming the go-to digital channel where doctors can access credible medical information and connect with peers.”

Founded in 2019 by healthcare industry veterans, Bhagwat Dhingra, Abhishek Ghosh and Anurag Dhingra, MediSage is a knowledge community that connects the healthcare ecosystem of doctors, nurses, patient cases to pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies.

