Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

WhatsApp introduces new feature 'Communities'

By Pooja Rajkumari
April 14, 2022, Updated on : Fri Feb 24 2023 15:32:17 GMT+0000
WhatsApp introduces new feature 'Communities'
WhatsApp's new feature is expected to improve group messaging options for bigger organisations.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

WhatsApp recently announced a new feature called ‘Communities’ for the platform to improve its group messaging facility. However, there was no confirmation on the date when the feature would be available on the application.

The new feature will help people club separate groups together for their convenience of receiving updates sent to the entire Community. It would also facilitate the organisation of smaller discussion groups.

Whatsapp Communities

Whatsapp 'Communities'

ALSO READ
WhatsApp gets NPCI nod for additional 60M users for UPI; will now be able to serve 100M
The new feature would also come with tools for admins, including announcement messages, larger video calls, file sharing up to 2GB, and control over the inclusion of groups in the Community. 

Speaking about the new feature, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, “We think Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs.

WhatsApp communities

WhatsApp Communities would facilitate larger group calls

They added, "Communities are inherently private, which is why we will continue to protect messages with end-to-end encryption. This security technology has truly never been more necessary to protect people’s privacy and safety. Close-knit groups — schools, members of a religious congregation, even businesses — very much want and need to be able to have secure and private conversations without WhatsApp monitoring their every word."

Launched in 2009, WhatsApp introduced its group feature in 2011. The new 'Communities' feature would be a focus area for the platform for the ongoing year.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mark Leonard: The Software Billionaire who Purchased 500 Companies and sold non

Flipkart appoints Ravi Krishnan as head of Flipkart Labs

Startups should prefer the Indian banking system: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham invests Rs 100 Cr in football academy

Daily Capsule
India's growing craft beer culture
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India's growing craft beer culture

Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham invests Rs 100 Cr in football academy

BlueStone founder Gaurav Singh Kushwaha on making the offline shift as a D2C brand

Startup20 kickstarts second meeting in Sikkim