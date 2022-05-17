MG Motor India on Tuesday announced 11 winners of its annual flagship innovation programme – MG Developer and Grant season 3.0.

Supported by ﻿Startup India﻿ and Invest India, the programme aims to encourage tech startups to build new, technologically advanced applications and experiences to strengthen India’s mobility space.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said,

“MG Developer Programme and Grant is aimed at encouraging Indian innovators and developers to build futuristic mobility applications and experiences. We are excited to engage with 11 winners of season 3.0 to further build this ecosystem together.”

The theme of season 3.0 was Car as a Platform (CaaP), an ecosystem of various in-car services and subscriptions in the areas of utility, entertainment, security, consumer payment, and more.

More than 350 entries were received across the country for the programme.

The selected startups are:

Hyperreality Technology is providing a VR (virtual reality) training platform framework that allows trainers to create and deploy VR-based assembly.

SaleAssist Innov8 is a 'Live Video Commerce' solution offering live selling and live support to increase customer delight and increase sales conversions.

MSB Digital is a cloud-based digital workflow and designing a solution that allows complete automation and control over key aspects of your paper-based document processes.

﻿Imaginate﻿ provides device-agnostic enterprise collaboration software for immersive training and support of heavy equipment and processes using VR and AR technologies.

﻿Cymbeline Innovation﻿is an Industry 4.0 startup that helps and accelerates OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) achieve digital transformation and connected shop floors by providing one-stop turnkey industrial IoT solutions.

Sahayak Technologies is a digital assistant that guides users step by step in their own language, it is available in a wide variety of languages and works with all kinds of websites and mobile apps.

Voice of Things provides a tool that allow users to enable voice controls in non-voice and cross platform devices.

XR Labs provides AR/VR development services to build immersive digital experiences for industry-specific needs.

Zekardo Automotive Solutions is a deep-tech platform developing software solutions aimed at accelerating the journey toward global connected car adoption.

Papli Labs is delivering Intelligence for safety, security, and mobility by analysing real-time road and traffic conditions.

DocketRun Tech is an AI-powered video analytics platform that supercharges businesses security and safety.

Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO, Invest India, said, “Technology has changed the value proposition across the entire business chain. India has 739 districts, and over 85 percent of them have a start-up that is registered with the government. Innovative ideas that minds from India’s farthest corners are coming up with will shape the Indian growth story across sectors. These programmes are crucial to building new, technologically advanced applications and experiences that can strengthen India’s mobility space.”

