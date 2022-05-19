Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 19, 2022)

Entropik Tech named leading vendor by Gartner

Bengaluru-headquartered emotion AI (artificial intelligence) solutions provider ﻿Entropik Tech﻿ has been recognised as one of the leading immersive technology players for its suite of solutions by technological research and consulting firm Gartner, in a report titled ‘Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Customer Analytics for Customer Experience.’

The report says that current adoption of emotion AI is nascent. Entropik Tech uses computer vision, audio/video input, sensors, and software logic for emotion analysis of customers to improve customer experience. The report predicts that soon, there will be an increase in adoption of emotion AI technology for customer experience (CX) as CX-centric use cases have accelerated over the past 12 months.

IIT Kanpur announces second cohort of eMasters programme

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for the second cohort of its virtual learning programme for working professionals. The institute is offering eMasters Programme in Communication Systems and Quantitative Finance and Risk Management as part of the cohort set to start from July, 2022.

The post-graduate level degree programme is delivered online and students can also visit the campus to meet the faculty. The 60 credit, 12 module industry-focused curriculum offers flexible completion timeline ranging from one to three years. The students can also access services offered by IIT Kanpur’s placement cell, incubation cell and access the alumni network. The credits earned during the course of the programme can also be transferred by the student selected to pursue advanced degrees including MTech and PhD at IIT Kanpur.

Indifi Technologies onboards Vouch Insurance CEO Sam Hodges as advisor

Gurugram-headquartered online lending platform for MSMEs, ﻿Indifi Technologies﻿, has announced onboarding Sam Hodges as CEO and Co-founder of Vouch Insurance as an advisor. In his role at Indifi, Sam Hodges will work with the management and other stakeholders to offer guidance on keys trategic and operational matters.

The serial entrepreneur and investor comes with experience leading global lending platform for small businesses, Funding Circle. Sam Hodges joins former chairman of State Bank of India, Rajnish Kumar, who recently joined the advisory board of Indifi.

Plum appoints Jayanth Ganapathy to the role of Director, Healthcare

Bengaluru-headquartered employee health insurance platform ﻿Plum﻿ has announced the appointment of Jayanth Ganapathy to the role of Director, Healthcare. In his previous role, Jayanth served as the Business Head at integrated health-tech platform, Connect and Heal. He has previously worked with doctor consultation platform Practo and doctor appointment booking platform, Qikwell Technologies.

In his new role at Plum, Jayanth will be responsible for expanding Plum’s portfolio of healthcare partnerships and creating a countrywide hyperlocal healthcare network. He will be instrumental in expanding Plum’s partnership with clinics, pathology labs and e-pharmacies, among others, to offer end-to-end services on the platform through Plum Wellness and Plum Telehealth.

LenDenClub appoints Mudit Agarwal as Chief Business Officer

Bengaluru-headquartered peer-to-peer lending platform ﻿LenDenClub﻿ has announced the appointment of Mudit Agarwal as its Chief Business Officer - New Business Initiatives. In his new role, Mudit will be responsible for identification, development and execution of new business segments within existing business lines to drive efficiency.

He will also build an alternative investment portfolio for investors with a combination of fixed and variable income product alternatives to offer flexibility and liquidity.

In his previous role, Mudit served as the Managaing Director at Payfasta in Nigeria. He has previously worked with Capital Float and Tata Capital and brings over two decades of experience in BFSI, managing risk and returns strategies, profit and loss ownership, cost optimisation projects, solving portfolio management challenger, and new product development.