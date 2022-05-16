Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises Adani's plan to acquire Holcim India assets

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of publicly-listed fintech startup ﻿Paytm﻿, has praised the Adani family for their plans to acquire Holcim Limited, and their public subsidiaries Ambuja Cements and Associated Cements Company (ACC).

Sharma praised Adanis' press release, which stated that their aim for the cement conglomerate will be to strive for "the cleanest and most sustainable cement manufacturing processes that will meet or exceed global benchmarks."

Sharma said that this showed that Adani was focussed on the right issues. "That’s the leadership with correct focus on things that matter for future," said the Paytm founder.

Adani's purchase of Holcim and its subsidiaries comes after months of speculation about the future for Ambuja and ACC, with a wide variety of suitors, including UltraTech Cement and JSW Steel. It is mentioned in the press release that Adani is purchasing Holcim for around $10.5 billion.

This deal will make Adani the second biggest cement manufacturer in the country, and "will establish its new materials, minerals, and mining verticals."