Delhivery guarantees same-day delivery for D2C brands in 15 cities

Gurugram-headquartered listed logistics company ﻿Delhivery﻿ has announced the launch of "guaranteed" Same Day Delivery (SDD) across 15 key cities to target direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

The company will partner with D2C brands and identify fast-moving SKUs (Stock Keeping Units), storing them at warehouses across these cities. It will then offer SDD for the orders received from the city on the brand’s webstore. In a statement, Delhivery said that the move will help brands improve their customer experience and, in turn, brand loyalty—apart from reducing return rates due to faster delivery time.

“We consistently innovate with technology-led solutions. This solution will enable D2C brands to leverage our technology and supply chain capabilities to meet the evolving needs of their consumers,” Ajith Pai, Chief Operations Officer at Delhivery said in a statement issued by the company.

Delhivery has launched same-day deliveries across 15 cities

ALSO READ Bootstrapped EV logistics startup Howdyy is helping Amazon, Bigbasket switch to green deliveries

The current offering by Delhivery taps into the growing D2C ecommerce segment in India at a time when the user base for horizontal ecommerce companies has remained constant. With the current offering, Delhivery now also competes with ecommerce logistics aggregation platform ﻿Shiprocket﻿ which raised $185 million in December 2021 from Zomato, among others.

Shiprocket also recently acquired Pickrr in a $200 million deal and is reportedly scouting for other acquisitions to consolidate the merchant base. The platform helps MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and D2C brands find the best logistics player through its SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform and forwards these shipments to full-stack players like Ecom Express, Delhivery, Xpressbees, and others.

Earlier this year, Delhivery and other logistics players increased the prices of orders received through aggregator platforms like Shiprocket by 30-40 percent as the logistics companies feared that they were taking away direct business from them.

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh