[Funding roundup] Supersourcing, Karomi Technology, BiofuelCircle raise early-stage deals

Vijay Shekhar Sharma-backed Supersourcing bags $500 million in seed round

Supersourcing, a talent platform for hiring remote engineers, has raised half-a-million dollars in its seed funding round from multiple investors. Started by industry veterans Mayank Pratap and Aditi Chaurasia, Supersourcing helps early-stage startups and enterprises employ top-notch remote engineering talent and build ambitious tech products.

The platform claims to have helped more than 12 unicorns, 32 Y Combinator-funded companies, and Fortune 500 brands.

The new round of funding that supports SuperSourcing's vision includes KubeVC (UAE-based VC firm with 5 unicorns in its portfolio), Nitin Sethi (Chief Digital Officer, Founding Leader of Adani Digital Labs), Rajesh Gaur; (Head of Investment Solutions, Zoe Financial) Saurabh Gupta ( Senior Program Manager, Stripe), Arpit Bung (Technical lead, Guidewire) Sandeep Acharya ( Senior Manager IT Applications, Pidilite Industries Limited), Jaykumar Raithatha (Solution Architect, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board) Phani Priya Raju (Angel investor, HeadStart Network - LetsVenture) Sapan Singhai (Business Analyst, Infosys USA), Nikhil Sharma ( Principal Consultant, Capco).

The recent round of funding will fuel its expansion and to scale operations to capture their market share and build a strong brand presence.

Supersourcing raised its first investment round with some of the biggest names in the Indian Startup ecosystem including Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO, Paytm), Dr. Ritesh Malik (Founder, Innov8 coworking, Nikhil Sharma ( Principal Consultant, Capco), Ankush Agrawal (Founder & CEO, Tree Cap Consulting).

Team at Supersourcing

Karomi Technology raises $2M in Pre-Series A round led by CSVP

Karomi Technology, a packaging management SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform (under the brand ﻿ManageArtworks﻿), which digitises the design-to-print process and claims to reduce the time to shelf, has raised $2 million in Pre-Series A round led by Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund (CSVP Fund), with the current investor Ideaspring Capital joining the round.

According to the startup, it will utilise the funds to bolster its presence in the US market and expand into Europe, in addition to its existing presence in France.

Founded by Vilva Natarajan in Chennai, ManageArtworks is an end-to-end packaging artwork management solution, that helps organisations from highly rulated industries—such as pharmaceuticals and CPG (consumer packed goods)—reach their markets faster while ensuring regulatory compliance. Karomi aims to build industry-first tech and data solutions including the use of AI and ML to optimise artwork design.

The company aims to become the largest packaging artwork and data management solution in the world.

ManageArtworks is currently working with more than 4,000 brands, including large enterprises such as P&G, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Wockhardt, Dabur, Amul, JBS Group, Taylor Farms and TFE Wines, and the likes.

BiofuelCircle raises $0.75M in seed round led by Spectrum Impact, Better Capital, others

BiofuelCircle, an online marketplace designed for biomass and biofuels, has raised $0.75 million in its second round of seed funding. The round was co-led by Spectrum Impact, Better Capital, Dr Shridhar Shukla, and others.

Since inception, the startup has raised $1.75 million in funding.

Launched in July 2021, BiofuelCircle is a Pune-based digital platform for green fuels, creating a farm-to-fuel ecosystem, and currently operates in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. The company aims to address the challenges around bioenergy supply chain and reduce greenhouse emissions. It is also working on empowering rural communities by providing economic value, clean energy, and increased job opportunities.

BiofuelCircle’s digital platform currently serves 400+ active members and caters to 50+ biomass-based products. The company has set up a three-sided e-marketplace connecting buyers and sellers along with service providers for transportation, warehousing, and other supply chain services.