5 on-demand fuel delivery startups bringing petrol pumps to the doorstep

The pandemic changed everything. With most of us locked indoors, technology became our only saviour to not just maintain social contact with others, but also bring us our essentials.

The online consumer demand has not just been restricted to essentials, food delivery or ecommerce, but many consumers now want fuel delivered at their doorstep.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the automotive fuel delivery system market was valued at $3.77 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.29 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of above 5.8 percent during 2022–2027.

YourStory has curated a list of five startups that are leveraging technology to provide fuel delivery services.

FuelBuddy

Founded by Adnan Kidwai, Divij Talwar, Gautam Malhotra, and Sumit Narvar in 2020, FuelBuddy is an app-based IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud-enabled fuel delivery startup.

The startup claims to offer a safe and secure experience, offering pure fuel and an accurate quantity at prevailing market prices, ensuring customer convenience.

It also offers complete supply chain solutions using technology and cloud computing, thereby enabling customers to use advanced analytics to control and monitor data.

The startup works closely with three large oil marketing companies (OMCs)— BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL—for procurement of the highest grade of fuel and to provide a seamless experience to the end customer at their doorstep.

In May 2021, FuelBuddy acquired on-demand fuel delivery startup MyPetrolPump to get access to new geographies and customers.

In April 2021, the startup raised Rs 12.5 crore from investors including the Jaipuria Family Office.

Humsafar

Founded by Mayank Aggarwal, Sanya Goel, Nishit Goel, and Dilpreet Sadana in 2016, Delhi-based ﻿Humsafar﻿ provides doorstep deliveries of non-automotive diesel fuel to the industrial, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

The startup claims to use regulated equipment to safely transport the fuel.

Humsafar allows apartment complexes, malls, schools, construction sites, hotels, and bulk buyers of diesel in Delhi-NCR to place offers and get it delivered within eight hours.

The startup aims to solve three pain points—storage infrastructure (huge costs for managing large inventories), environmental hazards (unsafe transportation causing high carbon emissions), and inadequate monitoring (issues of spillage and adulteration).

The startup offers its services to L&T, Taj Hotel, Gawar Construction, Ramky Infrastructure, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, among others.

Pepfuels

Delhi-based ﻿Pepfuels﻿, founded by Tikendra Yadav in 2016, is an on-demand fuel delivery startup that supplies petrol, diesel, and engine oil across Delhi-NCR.

The startup claims to be India’s first government-authorised platform for doorstep delivery of petroleum products.

Pepfuels offers services to B2B customers, including hospitals, hotels, and manufacturing units. It has its presence in states including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

It is an app-based service and has a tri-party agreement with Indian Oil.

In July 2021, Pepfuels raised a seed round from the ONGC startup fund for expansion.

Repos Energy

Pune-based ﻿Repos Energy﻿, founded by Chetan Walunj and Aditi Bhosale Walunj in 2017, is a door-to-door delivery service, spillage, adulteration, pilferage, and tackling dead mileage.

The startup has tied up with Mahindra to cater to doorstep fuel delivery demand through its Mahindra Furio 11 trucks.

The startup supplies mobile stations built equipped with a double dispensing Alpha mobile pump to provide fuel.

In May 2022, Repos Energy raised $7.2 million in a funding round led by Ratan Tata and others to invest in the latest technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and AI (artificial intelligence) to make the energy distribution system seamless.

The Fuel Delivery

Mumbai-based ﻿The Fuel Delivery﻿, founded by Rakshit Mathur and Dr Rajiv Mathur in 2020, is an app-based door-to-door fuel delivery service provider.

The startup aims to transform the fuel delivery and consumption landscape in the country, empowering both large scale customers like those in the construction and logistics sectors, as well as individual consumers.

The startup leverages the potential of IoT technology by developing mobile apps.

The fuel delivery startup aims to address the issue of last-mile delivery by delivering diesel at the doorstep of B2B consumers and avoiding any chances of pilferage, unsafe practices, assuring quality and quantity, and adulteration.

The startup claims to be licensed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.