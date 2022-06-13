Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 13, 2022)

Simplilearn set to add 800 more team members this year

Skill training platform Simplilearn aims to expand its workforce by 800 team members this year. The hiring is a part of the company's plans to strengthen its teams in India and international markets to address the burgeoning demand for reskilling and upskilling.

Following the Blackstone investment in July 2021, Simplilearn has strategically deployed funds in two key areas – the organisation's workforce and marketing. The bulk of the hiring has been in the product, tech, and marketing teams, where the tech team has tripled from 60 to 200.

In the coming months, Simplilearn is looking to hire across CXO, Vice President, and Senior Vice President levels in both India and the US, with both markets constituting 80 percent of the company's business.

In the US, Simplilearn aims to appoint various C-suite-level executives who will assist in strengthening and structuring the team in the country. The company also aims to hire 20 percent freshers onto the Simplilearn workforce to provide fruitful career opportunities to young professionals and college graduates.

Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn.

Ozonetel Communications appoints Keshav Goel as CFO

Full-stack call centre solutions provider Ozonetel appointed Keshav Goel as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over two decades of leadership experience across various finance verticals, Keshav will lead the corporate finance function at Ozonetel. He will also take ownership of financial planning and analysis, treasury, and commercial functions at Ozonetel.

Keshav has spent over 16 years at Wipro, where he contributed in areas of business planning, M&A activities, investment and borrowings, forex risk management, cost optimisation, international business operations, setting up internal control architecture, and business process transformation.

Commenting on this appointment, CSN Murthy, Founder and CEO, Ozonetel, said, “Ozonetel is on an aggressive growth path. The company recently raised Series A funding from Stakeboat Capital and aims to reach $100 million ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) in the next four years. We plan to increase our employee strength by 100 percent this year, and roping in leaders like Keshav at this crucial juncture will ensure our scaling up phase is smooth.”

Suresh Raju, Founder of Fitday

Fitday.in taps into artificial meat market, launches plant-based meat in India

Nutraceutical startup Fitday.in has launched a series of products in the plant-based meat segment. Plant-based meat is manufactured to taste, look, and feel like traditional meat from animal products.

Fitday VeganMeat is curated with the Indian palate and cuisine in mind and will not be frozen products. This imitation meat is made from soy and natural ingredients, which can be used as fillings, pizza toppings, and gravy additions in any cuisine.

Dishes like VeganMeat biryani, spaghetti, sandwiches, dosa, and momos may be made using this plant-based meat.

Suresh Raju, Founder, Fitday.in, said, “Veganism is becoming more popular among consumers for health and ethical reasons, while vegetarian ingredients are becoming more popular among customers who want to prevent animal cruelty and consume sustainable food. Since India closely follows the US trends, we expect similar growth for plant-based meats in India.”

