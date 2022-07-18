Amazon Academy announces free trial for live learning courses for JEE and NEET aspirants

Amazon Academy has introduced a 15-day free trial for Ultimate Study packs—a one-year live learning course for JEE and NEET aspirants.

Students will be able to enrol for the free trial to attend classes in a batch of their choice. They do not have to put in any payment details during the process.

As part of the trial, students will receive guidance sessions from Amazon Academy’s academic guides who will offer them tips to help start the exam preparation journey. Students will also receive access to all practice and test content along with one-on-one chat-based doubt support during the 15-day trial period.

In addition to the trial pack, Amazon Academy has launched a monthly subscription on study packs for Class 11 and 12 students for JEE and NEET preparation, starting at Rs 299. The offers are available on a monthly recurring basis at prices starting at Rs 299 for a standard pack, Rs 1,499 for a premium pack, and Rs 3,400 for the ultimate pack.

Commenting on the offering, Amol Gurwara, Director of Education, Amazon India said,

“With the launch of monthly subscriptions and free trials, we aim to support Class 11 and 12 students who are

looking for reasonably priced courses for a holistic preparation of competitive exams.”

In a release, Amazon Azademy said that the subscription allows aspirants to receive regular guidance sessions with academic guides for personalised study calendars and exam strategy tips. The plan will provide complete subject coverage of topics and are designed to enable students to achieve high retention with regular revision schedule, the company said in a press release.

Started in January 2021, Amazon Academy, available on the web and Google Play Store. It provides students preparing for JEE and NEET entrance exams with learning material, live lectures, recorded videos and comprehensive assessments in maths, physics, chemistry, and biology.