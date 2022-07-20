Ather Energy has launched a new-generation model of its electric scooter 450X, priced at Rs 1,55,657 (ex-showroom, Bangalore). The new Ather 450X Gen 3 comes with a larger battery pack, which not only results in an increase in range but also an increase in peak power output.

The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturing startup has confirmed that production for the existing 450X has been stopped. Deliveries of the new Ather 450X Gen 3 are expected to commence in the next few days. The latest iteration of the electric scooter is now available for test rides at all 41 Ather experience centres across the country.

Gen 3 Ather 450X

The scooter remains aesthetically similar to its predecessor although minor visual updates are noticeable on its skin. The most prominent change is a new sidestep that gets a soft rubber surface, providing a firmer grip and a premium finish. Dimensions of the rearview mirrors have also been tweaked slightly to ensure a wider field of view.

Updated powertrain: More power, more range

The most significant update in the new-gen 450X is a larger 3.7k Wh lithium-ion battery pack replacing the 2.6 kWh unit. This has resulted in a certified range of 146 km. However, on a full charge, the new 450X would offer a range of 105 km. The previous iteration of the e-scooter came with a certified range of 116 km and a true range of 85 km on a single charge.

Updated instrument console

The new 450X will now be available in five riding modes – Warp, Sport, Ride, Eco, and the new SmartEco. Peak power output in the most aggressive Warp mode has been bumped up to 6.4 kW (8.7 hp) from the existing 6 kW (8.1 hp). Ather claims that an increase in peak output will help bring a marginal improvement in the scooter’s overall performance.

Equipment on offer

Ather 450X Gen 3 carries forward the same 7.0-inch touchscreen, digital instrument console that is embedded with creature comforts such as full LED lighting, over the air updates, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, integrated 4G LTE SIM connectivity, digital document storage, reverse mode, onboard navigation, music and call controls, and reverse mode. The dashboard now comes with an improved user interface that offers an upgraded 2 GB RAM.

New performance tyres from MRF

In terms of hardware, the scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels that are shod with wider tyres developed by MRF. The new rubbers ensure better grip and hence offer enhanced performance and safety. Ather is also offering a tyre pressure monitoring system as part of the package. Other cycle parts include a telescopic fork, a belt drive system, and disc brakes at the front and rear wheels with regen functionality.

Expansion spree

Ather has been rapidly expanding its retail sales network across the country as well as its manufacturing operations. The startup currently has a retail footprint of 41 stores in 36 cities across the country and it intends to expand to 150 experience centres in 100 cities by 2023.

Recently, the company commissioned its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, which will boost Ather’s production capacity to 4 lakh units per annum from the existing capacity of 120,000 units. Ather has a wide charging network named Ather Grid, with more than 300 charging stations installed across India.