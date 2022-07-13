[Funding roundup] Swadesh, WonderLend Hubs, Fieldproxy, other early-stage startups raise capital

Swadesh raises $2.25M in pre-seed round

Swadesh, a cross-border fintech startup for Indian expats, has raised $2.25 million in pre-seed funding round from Khosla Ventures, 8VC, Y Combinator, and Section32.

The startup will use the funding to scale up its customer acquisition and expand its product suite of NRI-focused financial products, including NRE/NRO accounts.

Founded in 2019 by Princeton University alumnus Prateek Swain, Swadesh allows Indian students and expats headed to the US to set up a secure banking infrastructure and initiate cross-border transfers and transactions ahead of time.

WonderLend Hubs raises $1.6M in seed round

WonderLend Hubs, a no-code PaaS solutions provider, has raised $1.6 million in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

It will utilise the capital to complete its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) transformation, strengthening sales and marketing, and building a delivery excellence framework to grow the business at scale.

WonderLend Hubs (WLH), founded by Ram Ramdas and Rajesh Iyer, is designed and deployed as a no-code platform in a microservices API architecture with an affordable “pay as you scale” pricing.

The startup aims to enable rapid scaling of mass-customised loan products for lenders/originators, especially those focused on the “Bharat Credit Market”.

CEO Rajesh Iyer said, “ We are privileged to have someone of IPV’s pedigree as our earliest investors as we look forward to growing not just in India, but globally.”

Fieldproxy raises Rs 6 cr in pre-Series A round led by Y Combinator

No-code SaaS platform Fieldproxy, which helps improves the field teams' productivity, has raised Rs 6 crore ($753,810) in a pre-Series A round led by Y Combinator

The round also saw participation from Number Capital (Indonesian Fintech Payfazz Founders' Fund), Mars Shot Ventures (Indian Unicorn Razorpay Founders' Fund), Kevin Moore (President, KRM Interests), and Abheek Basu (CEO, Tachyon), and existing investors.

Founded in 2020 by Swaroop Vijayakumar and Balakrishna B, Feildproxy is a Y Combinator Winter 2022 batch startup that provides a web-based no-code builder for businesses to streamline and simplify their internal interactions with the field teams in industries, including field servicing, consumer goods, pharma, energy, or telecom.

Dacby raised Rs 1.2 Cr pre-seed funding

Dacby, an app-based intelligent digital ecommerce platform for gamers, raised funding of Rs. 1.2 crore ($150,764) from Ratanada Ventures and India Accelerator.

Dacby will use the investment to expand the startup's footprints in the console and PC gaming market. Besides, it will use a significant portion of the capital to develop its blockchain-based marketplace for in-game items trading in mobile games.

Founded in 2021 by Bhawna Chaudhary, Ayush Singh, and Chinmay Wahi, Dacby buys and sells items related to gaming, from consoles and PC hardware to mobile in-game items. It identifies the likes and needs of each user and provides products accordingly while ensuring inventory is recycled as quickly as possible.

In addition, Dacby offers a highly regulated digital marketplace for gamers to buy and sell their digital products.

Bhawna Chaudhary, Founder and CTO, Dacby, said, “The support of investors is greatly appreciated despite this funding winter. This investment's success can be attributed to the company's strong unit economics and financial stability. Since day one, we have been profitable, and this investment will take us to new levels of success.”