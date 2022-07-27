Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 27, 2022)

Fable Fintech partners with Muthoot Finserve

Fable Fintech, a SaaS banking infrastructure company for cross-border corporate, trade, and forex transactions, has partnered with non-banking financial services (NBFC) company Muthoot Group to create One Muthoot Platform.

Fable’s technology platform would power Muthoot Group’s US-India corridor of cross-border payments venture—a newly launched outward remittance platform and a key part of the company's vision of One Muthoot Platform.

“We believe the future of financial services lies in collaboration. At Fable, owing to a plug-and-play approach, we have been able to offer customised solutions to our clients seamlessly, thereby reducing the implementation time while ensuring sustained up-gradation and helping navigate the ever-evolving landscape of global remittances and cross-border transactions,” says Naushad Contractor, CEO of Fable Fintech.

Amagi names Prasad Menon its new Chief People Officer

﻿Amagi﻿ , a Bengaluru-based SaaS platform that enables TV networks and content owners to distribute and monetise content across different platforms, has appointed Prasad Menon as its Chief People Officer.

In this role, Prasad will lead Amagi’s global talent acquisition efforts, talent management, leadership development, and overall people practices and culture.

Prasad has had experience in the human resources community in India for over 25 years. He has held senior leadership roles at McAfee, Cleartrip, Flipkart, and recently, Edifecs Technologies.

The startup is expanding its employee base in multiple regions across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The announcement reaffirms Amagi's commitment to onboarding the best talent across various geographies and establishing growth-led people management practices internally.

Prasad Menon, Chief People Officer, Amagi

Xpressbees appoints Suraj Bangera as SVP for Cross Border Business

Third-party end-to-end logistics provider ﻿Xpressbees﻿ has appointed Suraj Bangera as its Senior Vice President for its cross-border business.

Before joining Xpressbees, Suraj was the managing director of DHL ecommerce India. Suraj also served as a country industry manager at DHL Express, where he was responsible for building and sustaining global and multinational businesses across specific Industry spectrums.

"Suraj brings extensive experience in the cross-border ecommerce logistics market. His strategic focus on customer segment and growth will further help Xpressbees achieve its vision to evolve into a strong full-service logistics organisation,” said Amitava Saha, CEO and Founder, Xpressbees.

Founded in 2015, Xpressbees is present across 3,700 plus cities, serving over 20,000 pin codes, and delivers over 1.8 million B2C shipments per day.

