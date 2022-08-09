AI for better metabolic health

Hello Reader,

Domestic markets ended on a good note on Monday, with BSE Sensex gaining 465.14 points, closing at 58,853.07. On the other hand, Nifty50 added more than 127 and ended the day above 17,525. This is the first time it has managed to cross the 17,500-mark since April 12.

Meanwhile, SoftBank reported record losses, attributing it to lowered valuations of its investments due to growing economic concerns, driven by inflation and rising interest rates. The Japanese conglomerate reported a consolidated loss of 3.16 trillion yen ($23.37 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 761.5 billion yen in the same period a year ago.

In other news, India finished the Commonwealth Games with flying colours, winning a total of 61 medals—22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze. It’s one helluva gold rush for sure!

Lastly, WhatsApp is working on rolling out a new security feature, which will alert users to any login attempts and ask them to approve or deny the login in an attempt to prevent identity fraud and enhance security.

Still no logout option though. Eyes on you, WhatsApp.

India is home to the world's second-largest population of diabetics, which calls for programmes dedicated to improving people's metabolic health.

Healthtech startup ﻿basys.ai﻿ uses its proprietary AI technology to help improve doctors’ clinical decision-making in managing the metabolic health of their patients. The startup has initiated discussions with healthcare providers in India to launch its platform to enable the consensual sharing of patient records with doctors in any hospital in India.

Analysing health:

The platform collects glucose levels, blood pressure, heart rate, physical activity metrics etc from users' devices.

Basys.ai combines electronic health records and user's health metrics to profile risk and summarise information for doctors.

It offers doctors a dashboard which includes users' past and current health status, and also offers recommended next steps.

What if you own a piece of a city in the form of NFTs? This is what Hyderabad-headquartered ﻿﻿Jupiter Meta﻿﻿ is enabling through its marketplace of curated NFT art collectables.

Jupiter Meta’s marketplace has art themed around the icons, moments and places of Chennai. These digital art creations display iconic and cultural nuances of the city, including Central Railway Station, Marina Beach, and Elliot’s Beach.

Capturing Chennai's art:

The price of the art on Jupiter Meta ranges from Rs 10,000 to 48,000, while the Marina Beach art is listed for Rs 10 lakh.

The artworks are the result of a collaboration led by artist Karthik S.S. of 108 Collective, a group of artists.

Jupiter Meta also enables the selling and trading of NFTs across segments such as music, social, and popular culture.

Digital finance has seeped into all sections of society, and many fintech startups have now started catering to teens, allowing them to open bank accounts run mostly by parents, or physical currency.

A teen-focused pocket money app for college students and teenagers, ﻿muvin﻿ aims to make students financially savvy, teach them money management skills, and ease financial complexities.

What's on offer:

Parents can transfer pocket money, set tasks, and pay upon completion of each task, and can also track their children’s spending.

Teens can spend money offline and online via a physical and virtual debit card.

They can also create savings goals for wishlist items and put money towards them every month.

