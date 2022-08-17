Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah acquihires doubt-solving edtech startup FreeCo

Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah (PW) has acquihired edtech startup FreeCo to enhance its existing services and provide better learning experiences to students with more advanced features added to the PW platform.

As part of this development, the teams at PW and FreeCo will work together on the content library, to ensure efficient resources and doubt faculty management. PW plans to use the FreeCo team’s experience to innovate its existing doubt-solving offerings and will employ 15 members from the latter.

The deal aims to make education more accessible while minimising the difficulty for students, helping them ace competitive exams, PW said in an official statement.

FreeCo is a doubt-solving and resource management company in the edtech space. The platform aims to provide content services, including text solutions, online tutoring, pen tab video solutions, interactive panel video solutions, and textbook solutions using automation to help students and enhance their learning experience.

It has also worked for edtech companies like BYJU'S, Unacademy, Brainly, Doubtnut, Toppr, Acadecraft, Numerade, and Melvano.

“With FreeCo’s expertise in the ed-tech space, we are confident in innovating our existing learning pedagogies and offering enhanced learning solutions to aspirants. We aim to simplify learning for students using advanced tools and technologies, making it more accessible and learner-oriented,” said Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PW.

In June 2022, PW became India’s 101st unicorn after raising $100 million in its first round of funding from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures at a valuation of $1.1 billion.

It has already forayed into the offline space by launching ‘PW Vidyapeeths’ in six places, including Kota and Delhi, and plans to open more such centres. It also has hybrid classes, aka Pathshalas, in 22 cities across India, and has covered over 10 lakh learners.

In July 2022, the startup also caught the attention of About Films, a Mumbai-based production house, for a six-episode web series on the startup and its founder-CEO Alakh Pandey’s journey.