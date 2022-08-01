[Funding roundup] Surat-based Bebe Burp, EVIFY raise early stage rounds

Bebe Burp raises funding from angel investors

Baby food company ﻿Bebe Burp﻿ said it has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from investors such as Priyam Patel of Tirupati Oil, Lalpit Gandhi of Vadilal Group, Prashant Sanghavi of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, and Anish Mehta of Aadi Infrastructure.

Bhavna Udernani, Adhaan Solutions; Vimal Ambani and Vishal Dokania of Durian Furniture; and Saurabh Agarwal, and Vineet Arya also participated in the round.

The latest round takes Bebe Burp's total funding to $375,000.

In March this year, the startup raised $280,000 from investors such as Lead Angels, Lets Venture, and 100X.VC.

The startup said it will use the funds for business development, marketing, R&D, and hiring. Surat-based Bebe Burp was founded in 2018 by Shruti Tibrewal, Bharat Tibrewal, and Chirag Gupta.

Combonation raises $2M in pre-seed funding

Combonation on Monday said it has raised $2 million in pre-seed funding round from an undisclosed group of private investors.

An ecommerce platform that offers combo deals, Combonation said it will use the funds to expand, roll out over 50 offline retail stores in Delhi-NCR in the next six months, build its technology and hire more people.

It also aims to expand to over 100 locations in Northern India.

"Pricing parity is the number one goal for any CEO or management across online and offline platforms, which unfortunately is impossible with different pulls and pressures of online and offline...Combonation alleviates the trade imbalance and promotes peace across online and offline trade platforms with deep discounts without the disclosure of individual prices of a single SKU or brand...," said Saurabh Nanda, founder and Managing Director of Combonation in a press release.

Fintech platform Tartan raises $4.5M

﻿Tartan﻿ said it has closed $4.5 million in pre-Series A funding from 500 Global, InfoEdge Ventures, and Naval Ravikant-backed AngelList Quant Fund.

WorldQuant Ventures, Varanium GenNext Fund, 9Unicorns, Yatra Angel Network, Emphasis Ventures (EMVC) and Naveen Kukreja also participated in the round, bringing Tartan's total funds raised so far to $6 million since it was founded in 2021.

The startup said it will use the capital to scale its go-to-market operations, expand its engineering team, and better its offering.

Tartan is a payroll data platform that enables companies to use its APIs (application programming interface) to access data from traditional and non-traditional HR management systems. It recently launched an employee benefits marketplace called Batik to help companies offer financial, health and mental wellness options to their employees at discounted rates.

Tartan says aims to double its headcount to 110 people, as well as offer more financial services such as tax filing.

Covalensedigital raises Series A from SIDBI Venture Capital

Subscription monetisation platform Covalensedigital has raised an undisclosed amount in Series A funding from SIDBI Venture Capital.

The company said it will use the funds to enhance its product, better its marketing outreach programmes, and scale internationally.

Covalensedigital is a software solutions provider that helps platforms set up their subscription monetisations on the cloud.

SIDBI's participation in the company's funding round was part of its 'Ubharte Sitaare Fund' that funds MSMEs focused on scaling up in the export markets.

EV startup EVIFY raises $100,000 in seed round

Surat-based EVIFY said it has raised $100,000 in a seed round from angels such as We Founder Circle founder Gaurav Singhvi, Gaurav Juneja, Saurabh Agarwal, and Rajeev Goel, among others.

The startup said the funds will mainly be used to hire, expand operations and develop its technology.

EVIFY is an electric vehicle (EV) logistics startup that provides solutions to ecommerce giants using its fleet of EVs. It is currently designing a tech platform to track and analyse the states of EVs, their battery quality, optimise delivery routes, etc.

The startup has signed deals with several large players, such as Hero Electric, BigBasket, and Swiggy.

"We are focused on setting our strong foot in Surat and developing our SOPs for expansion in the coming months in multiple cities which includes Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot," said EVIFY's Co-founder and CMO, Pragya Mittal.

The startup plans to have a fleet of 2000 vehicles by the end of March 2023, it said.

