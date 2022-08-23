[Funding roundup] Winuall, Indium Finance, and Growfitter raise early-stage deals

Winuall raises $2M to enable social commerce for over 10k tutors

Winuall, a social commerce platform that allows educators to share a wide range of curated courses with their students, has raised $2 million from Dream Incubator, Inflection Point Ventures, existing investors - Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT, and other strategic investors.

The startup will use the fresh capital to enhance product and tech capabilities, hire across leadership roles and scale up marketplace business by onboarding more creators, content-suppliers, and educators.

Founded in 2019 by Ashwini Purohit and Saurabh Vyas, the company has sold over 35,000 courses and content pieces in the last 4 months alone and has raised over Rs 38.5 crores to date.

Indium Finance raises Rs 4.5Cr from IAN

Indium Finance, a Mumbai-based B2B2B Fintech NBFC platform for distributors, wholesalers and retailers has raised Rs 4.5 crore from Indian Angel Network (IAN).

With this freshly infused capital, the company's key focus will be on accelerating the acquisition of new customers, building the product platform to provide customised solutions, and expanding the sales and technology teams.

Founded in 2019, the company offers financing solutions to SME borrowers. Indium Finance also provides digital financing solutions for B2B purchases migrating to online platforms.

After being a bootstrapped company for nearly four years, the company plans to use the investment to collaborate with new corporate and e-commerce partners to double access in the next six months.

Growfitter raises $500K from Venture Catalysts and Baksh Capital

Incentivised wellness platform Growfitter raises an additional $500K in an extended pre-series A round led by Venture Catalysts and Singapore-based Baksh Capital.

The funds will be used in building technology infrastructure and expanding business operations.

The Growfitter app has close to 1 million app downloads across 200 cities and rewards worth more than $1 million has already been redeemed. Growfitter has now launched health insurance.

Growfitter boasts partnerships with premium brands like Amazon Pay, Defy, Byju’s, Puma, Jockey, Myntra, Lakme, ixigo, and Tata 1mg, Ease My Trip, PharmEasy, MediBuddy, MyGlamm, Clovia, WrapCart for its reward program.

(This article will be updated with more news throughout the day.)