Celebrating women who are at the forefront of progress at the ‘No Ceiling Summit 2022’

She is soaring through the air, flying high in space, diving under the ocean, and walking down the business aisle like a boss. Clearly, women worldwide have become role models by building their own enterprises and steering the prospects of some high-profile companies towards profitability under their leadership.

In its continued commitment to level the playing field, Kalaari Capital’s CXXO initiative and YourStory are launching the first-ever edition of ‘No Ceiling Summit 2022’ in Bengaluru on September 22. Packed with engaging conversations, provocative dialogues, insightful workshops, and interactive experiences, the summit will celebrate the efforts and achievements of women changemakers in the country.

With an aim to nurture emerging talent and help them turn into leaders of the future, the event will feature renowned women leaders engaging in conversations around individual triumphs and tribulations, leadership, diversity agenda, tech and digital inclusion, mentorship, and more.

The event will kick off with a joint welcome address by Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director, ﻿Kalaari Capital﻿ and Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media, who will introduce the day-long event and reveal the story behind ‘No Ceiling’.

Learn with leaders and industry experts

No Ceiling Summit will include best practices for gender diversity and inclusion, leadership strategies for growth, success secrets of the most inspirational women leaders, and more as part of the day’s agenda.

The opening track will feature messages and fireside chats with veterans such as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, ﻿Biocon﻿ Group and Vinita Bali, Former MD and CEO, ﻿Britannia Industries﻿. They will share their experiences in their respective industries, their takes on diversity and inclusion, and stories of being unconventional. Other leadership sessions will include those with Akriti Chopra, Co-founder, ﻿Zomato﻿ and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Founder, ﻿URLife﻿ and Vice Chairperson - CSR, Apollo Hospitals. The track will also see Mugdha Pradhan, CEO, ithrive.in share her personal journey of triumphs and tribulations and learning the importance of self-love.

The second track will feature Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, ﻿BYJU'S﻿ engaging in a candid discussion with Kalaari’s Vani Kola and a panel discussion on ‘Aha moments of fundraising’ with Diksha Pande, Co-founder, ﻿Samosa Party﻿; Rashie Jain, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Onco.com﻿; and Aamlna Khan, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Binks﻿. The session will be moderated by angel investor Radhika Ghai, Founder and CEO of ﻿kindlife﻿ and Co-founder, ﻿Shopclues﻿.

Also on the cards is a fireside chat between Kanika Tekriwal, CEO, ﻿JetSetGo﻿ and Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿.

The track will also feature sessions on topics such as rising beyond diversity and power of inner beauty by Shilpa Viswanath, CEO, CMO Axis Outsourcing Services Pvt Ltd and Dr. Chytra Anand, Founder President, Kosmoderma Clinics Pvt Ltd respectively.

The third track will kickstart with a special address by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies, followed by a fireside chat between Manjari Jaruhar, Advisor Private Security Industry Committee, FICCI, Advisor, TCS, and Former Special Director General, CISF and Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO, ﻿JobsForHer﻿.

A panel discussion will also be held exploring various aspects of ‘Women in core tech’ featuring Goda Ramkumar, AVP - Data Science, ﻿Swiggy﻿; Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO, ﻿Niramai﻿ Health Analytix; and Pallavi Shrivastava, Co-founder,﻿Progcap﻿. The discussion will be moderated by Gazal Kalra, Founder and CEO, ﻿Stealth Startup﻿ and Co-founder, ﻿Rivigo﻿.

Listen to interesting insights in a keynote address by athlete and off-road racer Aishwarya Pissay on ‘Women in Sports’ and a session on women using sports to create social change by Arshi Yasin, Co-founder & CEO, The Bridge.

Additionally, there will be sessions by prominent industry leaders such as Swati Bhargava, Co-founder, ﻿CashKaro﻿ & ﻿EarnKaro﻿, Kirthiga Reddy, Co-founder and CEO, Stealth Web3 Startup and Raj Sheshadri, President - Data and Services, Mastercard.

Workshops to look forward to

Interestingly, the summit will put the spotlight on a stellar line-up of entrepreneurs conducting workshops across a range of relevant topics. Malika Datt Sadani, Founder and CEO, ﻿The Moms Co.﻿ will deliver a session on ‘The art of building a successful team’; celebrity hair and makeup artist Anjie Gogna Dhawan will speak on ‘Best face forward: Makeup & power dressing’; Shwetambari Shetty, Co-founder, ﻿The Tribe Fitness Club﻿ will inspire the audience with ‘Get Moving with Shwetambari Shetty’; Preethi Nair, Senior Sales Manager - India Services, Dell will share insights on ‘You already have it: Negotiation skills in women’; Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group will focus on ‘How to manage stakeholder relationships’; and Pranoti Israni, Founder, Zimplistic will decode the mantras of ‘Disrupting a market and creating a new category’.

CXXO Spirit Awards

After a day-long gala of celebrating efforts and achievements of women changemakers, the summit will also honour aspiring young female student entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts with exciting business ideas.

The event will honour three best ideas out of hundreds of nominations received from various colleges and universities across the country.

About CXXO programme

Kalaari Capital’s CXXO initiative is aimed at ​​building a vibrant community of women leaders to champion the next generation of women founder-CEOs for inclusive growth and opportunities to reach the zenith.

