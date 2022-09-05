[Funding roundup] Klassroom Edutech, Healthledger Diagnostics, D'chica, plutos ONE close deals

Klassroom Edutech raises $1M from ah! Ventures and Marquee Investors

Klassroom Edutech has raised the first tranche of $1 million from ah! Ventures, with participation from several angel networks like StartupLanes and Startup Angels Network.

The Mumbai-based startup conducts offline and online classes for Classes 6-12, IIT-JEE, NEET, CA, CS, and for other leading competitive exams and is adding new courses every month. For the urban markets, Klassroom’s hybrid business model provides flexibility to students wherein those enrolled for physical tutoring can access online/live tutoring and vice versa.

Klassroom is working with the central government and multiple state governments on numerous social and educational projects across India, as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to train and upskill teachers having touch points across one million students.

Healthledger Diagnostics raises seed funding from angel investors and VCs

Healthledger Diagnostics has raised a seed round of an undisclosed amount from angel investors and venture capitalists, including VCs Nitish Mittersain and Vikash Mittersain of Nazara Technologies Ltd., Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group, holistic integrative medicine and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, Netgraph Investments LLC Dubai, Amit Jain (Rewired Ventures UK), Balesh Sharma (CEO, PPF Telecom), and Vishwanathan Iyer.

The transactions have been enabled by Quadra Capital Advisors.

The company generated $1 Million in revenue in its inception year, having reached 25 cities in 8 states and having touched more than 100k lives. With this fundraise, the brand aims to target a 7X growth with more than 150 operational centres in 15 states across 50 cities by FY 23.

Mankind Pharma Promoter's family office invests in D'chica

D'chica, a fashion essentials brand has raised undisclosed funding in a Pre-Series A round from the Mankind Pharma Promoter's family office.

The women-led start-up intends to use the funds to increase its reach by stepping up its marketing efforts and expanding its R&D in order to position itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving market for teens and tweens.

The current kidswear market size in India is pegged at $16.62 billion and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% till 2027.

Fintech startup plutos ONE closes angel round

Delhi-based fintech startup, plutos ONE, announced the close of its angel round today. The capital raised will be used for expanding the team and building the core platform.

The round saw participation from multiple angels including Aakash Chaudhry (MD, Aakash Educational Services), Prabhjeet Singh (President, Uber India and South Asia), Neeraj Mohan (MD & CEO, IARC; ex-Partner, The Blackstone Group), Gautam Kamath (Group CFO, P&G India), Swordfish Ventures, Raghuvanshi Investments, Sarcha Advisors, Ravi Gosain (MD, Erco Travels), Harish Uniyal (MD, CSR Times), Akhilesh Singh (Vice Chairman, Sriram Credit), Dinkar Devgan (Recruiting Leader, Google India), and Cogniphy LLC.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

plutos ONE aims to help financial institutions banks better engage and monetise their customers through incentives based on principles of behavioural finance, powered by AI and ML, by offering multiple commerce transactions and incentives on a common platform.