[Funding roundup] Saveo, unSCRIPT.ai, NATUREPRO raise early-stage funding

B2B marketplace Saveo raises $4.5M

﻿Saveo﻿, a B2B marketplace for pharmacies, has raised $4.5 million in a funding round co-led by ﻿Matrix Partners﻿, ﻿Gunosy Capital﻿ and 4point0 Health Ventures. Existing investors including ﻿LC Nueva AIF﻿, ﻿Jetty Ventures﻿, ﻿Ocgrow Ventures﻿and ﻿RTP Global﻿ also participated in the round.

The company plans to use these funds to establish a full-stack tech platform in new geographies, according to a company statement.

Saveo was founded in 2019 by IIT graduates Amit Kumar, Anurag Savarnya, Shivansh Shrivastava and Vivek Jaiswal with the aim of streamlining supply chains for traditional pharmacies and rebuilding the healthcare ecosystem. Presently, it operates in Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Get connected to Saveo

AI platform unSCRIPT.ai raises $1.25M

unSCRIPT.ai, an artificial intelligence-based platform meant for creating synthetic videos in real-time, has raised $1.25 million in a funding round led by ﻿Exfinity Venture Partners﻿with participation from ﻿Stellaris Venture Partners﻿.

The firm said it will use the funds to expand its tech and business capabilities for different use cases. The startup says its initial offering helps brands increase conversions by 3x and get a return on investment of 10x.

“With the funds raised, we look forward to expanding our offerings to brands, helping them deliver content in the most engaging format at every point of the buying journey from landing page click to abandoned cart," said Ritwika Chowdhury, Founder and CEO of unSCRIPT.ai.

Get connected to Saveo

D2C brand NATUREPRO raises Rs 50 lakh in seed round

Direct-to-commerce startup ﻿Nature Pro﻿ announced that it has raised Rs 50 lakh in its seed round. Srikumar Misra and Rashima Misra, Co-founders of ﻿Milk Mantra﻿, and Srinivas Baratam, MD of ﻿Stakeboat Capital﻿, are angel investors in the round.

The funds will be utilised to expand the product line, invest in technology for enhanced customer experience, expand in new marketplaces and ramp up production capacity, the firm said in a statement.

“With the fundraise we plan to grow our presence across e-commerce marketplaces and retail stores as well with an omni-channel approach and increase our SKUs by 100% over the next few months to address various skin and hair problems faced by consumers. With the belief that sustainability is the only future and what we do now matters, we have plans to implant sustainability throughout our supply chain, manufacturing, packaging and logistics," said Mohit Mohapatra, Founder of NATUREPRO.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Get connected to Saveo