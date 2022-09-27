6 ways Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors are helping unicorns & enterprises reap the benefits of cloud computing

The growing number of enterprises moving to the cloud is not surprising, considering the stability and scalability cloud computing provides for software solutions and applications. From security to data management and cost effectiveness, migrating to the cloud has never been more appealing.

A Gartner study released earlier this year revealed that by 2025, enterprises will be spending just over half (51 percent) of their IT costs on the public cloud rather than traditional solutions, with 65.9 percent of expenditure on application software being directed towards cloud technologies.

Along with that increased shift in spending on cloud computing, enterprises and companies also need to keep in mind that processing all of their data requires hardware that’s capable of solving all types of workloads and applications — no matter what infrastructure they use: public, private, hybrid, or multi-cloud. Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors are able to provide this capability across platforms, serving a number of requirements.

Here are six ways enterprises can benefit by utilising Intel® technology in the cloud:

1. Optimising cloud computing for enterprise workloads

Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors provide remarkable performance on latency-sensitive workloads such as database, edge, and e-commerce applications to meet stringent customer requirements and service-level agreements. Because of this, more than 83 percent of all cloud instances are powered by Intel® technology, across the top cloud service providers (CSPs).

Intel is able to do this thanks to its long-standing relationships with independent software vendors (ISVs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and CSPs to collaborate and optimise its tech across workload requirements.

2. Greater mobility to accelerate deployments across cloud platforms

Migrating across cloud or hybrid platforms is made easier thanks to most enterprise applications and open-source projects being built keeping Intel® architecture as their primary hardware infrastructure partner, including Linux Kernel where Intel has been the leading contributor for the last decade. This allows startups and enterprises to migrate their workloads across CSPs and on-premises seamlessly.

3. Consistent performance from data centre to cloud to edge

Intel’s commitment to providing consistent, predictable application performance improvement with each new generation of processors leads to excellent performance per dollar spent on cloud services. Intel’s purpose-built architecture delivers consistent performance on a wide range of workloads, that’s pervasive from edge to data centre to cloud.

Technologies such as Intel® Mesh Architecture provide consistent, predictable, workload-tuned performance even as enterprises scale cloud instances or virtual machines (VMs) up to the largest sizes.

4. Half the cores for equal performance to lower costs

Intel’s server platforms provide outstanding virtual machine (VM) density, which means enterprises can do more with less, through server nodes that have fewer cores but provide similar performance to a higher-core count node.

Intel® Cloud Optimizer, built in collaboration with Densify, also helps optimise cloud, container, and VMware infrastructure, and provides recommendations of public cloud instances to lower costs of migration, improve compatibility, and mitigate the risk of vendor lock-in.

5. Trusted hardware for cloud-based enterprise workloads

Top ISVs such as Oracle, SAP, and VMware certify their cloud environments only or primarily on Intel. Most smaller ISVs also optimise their applications for Intel® technology first, while hybrid cloud offerings from the world’s leading CSPs were offered first to and run primarily on Intel® architecture.

By partnering with ISVs and CSPs, Intel can guarantee vendor support and stability for nearly all enterprise product offerings. For example, Intel and Microsoft worked together on Azure Stack, integrating the Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with Hyper-V. Intel also worked with Google Cloud to co-engineer Anthos Intel® Select Solution, which is an Intel reference architecture that has been rigorously benchmark-tested.

6. Easy manageability for cloud environments

Being optimised for Intel® architecture, most popular hybrid cloud stacks such as AWS Outposts, Azure Stack, Anthos, and VMware cloud provide intuitive management capabilities that can lower cloud adoption barriers.

Intel® processors also feature built-in telemetry to achieve closed-loop automation for orchestrating containers, optimising power consumption, and streamlining root-cause analysis.

When it comes to picking the right hardware to handle data processing workloads that come with cloud computing, Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors should be the clear choice — according to us — thanks to their consistent, reliable performance across the cloud technology spectrum. To learn more about how Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors can help you migrate to and manage your data requirements on the cloud efficiently, click here.