Why leveraging a multi/hybrid cloud strategy is essential for startups looking to scale-up

With the global startup ecosystem constantly evolving, future-forward startups are looking to optimise the resources at hand to propel them forward in their digital journey to success. Cloud adoption is one of those resources. Increasing connectivity, improving platform technology, and emphasis on customer experience are pushing more and more startups to adopt cloud over on-premise architecture to store and manage their data.

However, some major challenges many startups face are the problems of data storage, security, and sovereignty. Navigating the dynamic cloud landscape is not easy, which makes it nearly impossible to identify which cloud offers the best options for your data and business needs.

Adopting a single cloud exposes your application or business to the risk of not aligning with what the cloud has to offer, thus risking either data corruption or loss while you race to find a better cloud to transfer your sensitive data. Using two or more cloud computing services, as is the case with multi/hybrid cloud infrastructure, enables your startup to access the best of everything.

Multi/hybrid cloud offers freedom

A multi-cloud strategy gives companies the freedom to use the best possible cloud for each task. It offers a diverse set of cloud options to solve dynamic needs across your business and computing functionalities, thereby giving you the option to choose a better-suited cloud environment for the task or workload at hand. A multi-cloud strategy also allows your startup to keep and operate highly important and security-focused workloads in a private cloud while running regular applications and functions in cost-effective public cloud networks.

Optimised RoI

Adopting a single cloud to store your data might seem like a good financial decision but the costs will start to run high after the early phase of adoption. A multi/hybrid cloud allows you to ensure that the costs of maintaining cloud services do not exceed your profits, and you continue to earn higher returns on investment without compromising on storage options, giving you the best bang for your buck.

Better security across cloud services

Storing data across two or more cloud computing services ensures that your data is protected better than on a single cloud service. Sensitive and highly-protected data can be stored in a private cloud setting, with regular business functions running in one or more than one public cloud service. This can significantly reduce the risk of data breaches and the loss of crucial data. Distributing your workload across multiple cloud services also ensures that you have a greater chance to mitigate any risks that come from cloud outages.

Complying with data sovereignty

Certain policies and laws require your startup’s data to be stored physically in some locations. This data is subject to data sovereignty, which means that even if your data is stored outside of the host country, it must abide by the data laws laid down by the country it is located in. Multi-cloud computing can help your startups meet those regulations since you will have a wide range of cloud options available at hand.

Low Latency

Accessing data located across the cloud network can cause some delay, which is inherent in cloud computing, especially if the data is delivered from distant locations. A multi-cloud strategy significantly reduces this issue as a data centre closest to end-users can serve the requested data without compromising on end-user experience. This feature is especially useful when a startup begins to scale up.

Enabling tech-driven startups with Dell Solutions

Sugumar Umapathy, Enterprise Architect & Field CTO – India Presales, Dell Technologies, highlights that, with Dell for Startups, Dell Technologies empowers aspiring tech-driven startups by providing access to state-of-the-art tools, resources, and guidance to build applications for the future. Dell Technologies encourages startups to adopt a multi-cloud strategy for their business and computing needs. Startups can also ensure business continuity and resilience and options for application modernisation while enjoying the freedom to choose from multiple cloud services.

Given the enormity of the choice of services across various Public Cloud Providers, Mr Umapathy asks - wouldn’t it be most ideal to consume “any service from anywhere” without having to worry about the data locality and transfer it back and forth, consuming time, money (egress costs and creating multiple copies of data) and data security concerns? This would also allow your organisation to easily move-in or move-out of a Public Cloud provider whenever the desired performance, cost or security needs are met or deviated.

“Cloud Adjacency” offers you that magic wand, where data is safely and securely stored outside the Public Cloud while has a proximity to access from any and every Public cloud with high performance and low latency, better than the native storage services inside the cloud provider.

With Dell’s Data Protection System, protecting sensitive data has never been easier. Through their Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery solutions, they provide the highest levels of protection, integrity and confidentiality for valuable data and critical business systems.

Dell Data Protection Solutions ensure that, along with data protection, data recovery across on-premises and multiple cloud environments is also covered. This helps customers transform their data centres to enable greater operational efficiency, resiliency and scalability throughout the entire cloud infrastructure.

If you are an organisation looking to scale up using Dell Technologies and want to make the most of what Dell for Startups offers, to connect with a Dell representative who can guide you through the process, click here.