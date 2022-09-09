Myntra to hire 16,000 temporary workers for festive season sales

Flipkart's fashion retail arm Myntra has announced that it will hire up to 16,000 people directly and indirectly as it prepares for the expanded demand of the festive season of Diwali. These jobs will be primarily focussed on the delivery, logistics, warehouse handling, and customer support roles.

Over 6,300 people will be added to aid in the first-mile and mid-mile logistics, with another 3,000 plus hired for last-mile deliveries. Of this, the company has pledged to hire 2,500 women and 300 differently-abled personnel, primarily for roles in sorting, grading and packing in the major hubs of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

In all, the company will be hiring for around 10,000 direct roles, and 6,000 indirect roles. This is the highest number of festive additions Myntra has made, with a total of 7,000 direct and 4,000 indirect hires in 2021.

Nupur Nagpal, chief human resources officer of Myntra, said, "This year, the festivity is expected to be seen in all its glory, after nearly two years of being celebrated in close groups. Our preparations are in full swing to cater to the high demand from our customers eagerly waiting to shop on Myntra for their festive needs."