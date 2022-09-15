Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 15, 2022)

Ashish Garg joins Zyla Health as Chief Business Officer

﻿Zyla Health﻿ has appointed Ashish Garg as its Chief Business Officer. In this new role, Ashish will be steering the business growth and networks across insurance, brokers and corporates.

Prior to Zyla Health, Ashish was Principal at Lightrock, a global growth stage venture capital fund. Ashish has led two sectors at Lightrock: fintech and sustainability. Some of his notable investments include Niyo (a digital bank), SmartCoin, Axio (leading consumer finance companies), Yubi (a unified debt platform), Edgegrid (energy distribution startup), and Amp Energy (leading renewable energy developer).

Prior to Lightrock, Ashish has worked with the Small Enterprise Assistance Fund (SEAF), a Washington DC based fund.

“There is a clear need for a patient centric, care delivery platform which can power care delivery across the ecosystem. I look forward to working with Khushboo, Aishwary and the entire Zyla team and together we eye 3X growth by Mar 2023,” said Ashish.

WhatsApp hosts training programme in partnership with NRAI

WhatsApp collaborated with the National Restaurants Association of India to host a training and upskilling workshop for the small and medium restaurant community.

Under this collaboration, an educational workshop was held at the Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022 in Hyderabad, to educate the restaurant community on adopting technology and digital tools to reinvent their operations and cater to the evolving needs of their customers.

The workshop, ‘Unlocking the potential of WhatsApp for your business’ was dedicated to training restaurant owners about building a digital presence on the WhatsApp Business App to help them better manage incoming leads and queries, build their products/services showcase and market to key audiences using online tools.

Flipkart partners with Paytm for The Big Billion Days sale

﻿Flipkart﻿ has partnered with Paytm for The Big Billion Days 2022 as a payments partner.

This partnership between two homegrown brands will assure the customers a leisurely shopping and payment experience in the festive event. With this, users shopping on Flipkart during The Big Billion Days will get the advantage of speedier, hassle-free, and secure checkouts with Paytm, the company said in a press release.

During The Big Billion Days, customers shopping on Flipkart will receive a Rs 25 instant cashback on purchases of Rs 250 and above on paying via Paytm UPI, and an instant cashback of Rs 50 on spends of Rs 500 and above through Paytm Wallet.

