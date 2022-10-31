Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

Ecommerce company ﻿Amazon﻿ India and it's joint venture partner Patni Group-owned Zodiac Wealth have decided to de-list online seller Appario Retail from the company's online platform, a joint statement said on Monday.





An official source told PTI that the move is aimed to avoid any conflict of interest and is being taken voluntarily.

Appario is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontizo, which is a joint venture between Amazon India and Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management.

"Amazon and India's Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management have agreed to renew their joint venture Frontizo Business Services Private Limited. Partners have decided that Appario Retail Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontizo, will cease to be a seller on amazon.in and amazon.in/business within the next 12 months," a joint statement said.





Appario became one of the largest sellers on Amazon after Cloudtail--a joint venture firm between Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Amazon--was shut down.





"The partners will continue to explore new business opportunities, including helping businesses across India to scale up their online presence," the statement said.