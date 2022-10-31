Menu
Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

By Press Trust of India
October 31, 2022, Updated on : Mon Oct 31 2022 12:59:48 GMT+0000
Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site
An official source told PTI that the move is aimed to avoid any conflict of interest and is being taken voluntarily.
Ecommerce company ﻿Amazon﻿ India and it's joint venture partner Patni Group-owned Zodiac Wealth have decided to de-list online seller Appario Retail from the company's online platform, a joint statement said on Monday.


An official source told PTI that the move is aimed to avoid any conflict of interest and is being taken voluntarily.

Appario is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontizo, which is a joint venture between Amazon India and Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management.

"Amazon and India's Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management have agreed to renew their joint venture Frontizo Business Services Private Limited. Partners have decided that Appario Retail Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontizo, will cease to be a seller on amazon.in and amazon.in/business within the next 12 months," a joint statement said.

Amazon India
1130 people loved this story

Amazon’s stock plummets 20% over disappointing Q4 revenue guidance


Appario became one of the largest sellers on Amazon after Cloudtail--a joint venture firm between Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Amazon--was shut down.


"The partners will continue to explore new business opportunities, including helping businesses across India to scale up their online presence," the statement said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

