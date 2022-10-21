Soothe Healthcare raises Rs 175 Cr in funding round led by DFC

﻿Soothe Healthcare﻿, a personal hygiene brand, has raised Rs 175 crore in a fresh round of funding from US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and existing investors.

DFC has invested Rs 55 crore in Soothe Healthcare, and the rest is from existing investors, which include A91, Symphony, Sixth Sense Ventures, and GII.

The company had raised its last round of funding in August 2021.

The investment by DFC is in line with its Global Health and Prosperity Initiative and 2X Women’s Initiative, through which it seeks to empower women and help them achieve the economic tools to prioritise their health and hygiene needs, according to a statement.

Soothe Healthcare, which makes Paree Sanitary Pads, will use this capital to grow its distribution channels, deepen its reach to women across Tier II and III markets, and strengthen marketing.

Sahil Dharia said, Founder and CEO, Soothe Healthcare, said, "Our endeavour is to provide women with high quality products at a great value. Our value proposition and social impact-driven business model has helped establish Paree Sanitary Pads as a trusted personal hygiene brand across India.”

Paree Sanitary Pads, the flagship product of Soothe Healthcare, was launched in 2016 through offline FMCG distribution channels. The company has expanded into international markets, added new product verticals, and doubled its manufacturing capabilities.

Abhay Panday, General Partner, A91 Partners, said, “We continue to be believers in the business opportunity in women’s hygiene and Soothe’s relentless focus on building a high-quality Indian brand in the space.”