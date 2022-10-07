[Funding roundup] Vanity Wagon, Sarathi Healthcare, and Orb Energy raise early-stage deals

Vanity Wagon secures up to $2M in pre-Series A round

Clean beauty marketplace ﻿Vanity Wagon﻿ raised around $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round at a valuation of $8 million. Co-led by Agility Ventures Partners and Lotus Herbals Private Limited, the funding round also saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures, Venture Catalysts, and notable HNIs.

The Delhi-based startup will utilise the funds to strengthen its position in the market and invest in brand building, growing the private label portfolio, offline retail, technology, and marketing and sales-driven strategies.

Vanity Wagon raised $1 million in its previous seed round in 2021.

Age-tech startup Sarathi Healthcare raises Rs 1 Cr from ah! Ventures Angel Platform, others

Eldercare startup Sarathi Healthcare raised Rs 1 crore in a seed round from ah! Ventures Angel Platform and other notable angel investors.

Angel investors, including Frinson Francis Palathingal (Swiggy), Aditya Masekar (Client Partner, Zensar Technologies), Harshvardhan Dhote (Engineer at CIDCO), Sumant Patil (Engineer at CIDCO), and Babu Nagappan, among others, invested in this round.

ah! Ventures’ has done 148 investments in 105 startups, taking its total investment portfolio to Rs 295 crore (~$39 million) with 15 exits and 32 follow-on rounds. About 48 investments have happened through all three platforms in 2022.

Orb Energy secures follow-on funding from DFC

Orb Energy, a vertically integrated provider of solar energy solutions in India, has received a $20 million follow-on loan from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to support its unique in-house financing facility for rooftop and ground-mounted solar customers in India.

Orb Energy is a vertically integrated provider of solar energy solutions in India operational since 2006.

