Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 31, 2022)

Staqu intends to increase its workforce by 33% by the end of the fiscal year

﻿Staqu﻿, an AI implementation enabler, has announced plans to increase its talent pool by 33 % by the end of this fiscal year. The current staff strength is approximately 75 and with the scheduled recruitment drive, the company is on track to cross the 100 mark. The announcement follows the explosive growth in the last two fiscals, and comes as major tech players find themselves in the middle of a layoff season.





The brand will be aggressively hiring mid-level and senior-level employees in the department of digital technologies, sales, and marketing. Staqu is particularly on the hunt for skilled applicants for its NCR location where the brand is headquartered.

Porter launches intracity logistics services in Ludhiana

﻿Porter﻿, a tech-based, on-demand logistics company, has forayed into Ludhiana with its diversified logistics services. Continuing the expansion in Tier-II and III markets, Porter also plans to introduce other vehicle categories, including three-wheelers and two-wheelers, in the coming months.





With the launch in Ludhiana, Porter will now be operating in 17 cities across India.

File photo of Porter team (Image credit: Porter Facebook page)

KredX announces first global trade export deal of $15.6M on ITFS platform

Tiger Global backed supply chain financing platform ﻿KredX﻿ today announced its first global trade export deal of annualised transaction value of $15.6 million on its licensed ITFS platform—KredX GTX in GIFT City.





KredX GTX is among the four entities to be granted an “in-principle” approval by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to set up and operate an International Trade Financing Services platform (ITFS) at GIFT City for importers and exporters to secure both pre- and post-shipment financing from Indian and foreign institutional investors.

Probus Insurance Broker ropes in Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador

Insurtech firm ﻿Probus Insurance﻿ Broker Pvt Ltd announced its association with Bollywood icon and superstar Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador.





Hrithik Roshan will be seen in an integrated communication campaign, spearheaded by a TVC spanning multiple digital platforms. With this partnership, Probus aims to take forward the brand narrative of #AapkaSaathiAapkaSaarthi.





Speaking of the association, Rakesh Goyal, Director of Probus said, “This association will assist us in reaching consumers/end users across age groups, and enable us to instill trust and educate them on the importance of choosing the right insurance partner. We are excited about the opportunities that our collaboration will provide.”





Over 71% businesses in India seek collaboration to meet net-zero goals: Study

Businesses in India continue to face significant challenges in their journey towards net-zero carbon, with 24% citing the complexity of the required transformation, 25% pointing to the lack of talent with expertise implementing net-zero initiatives, and 23% specifying limited resources to support net-zero initiatives.





These findings are part of a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Amazon and The Climate Pledge, which unveils insights on the state of collaboration and climate action by organizations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

While over two in three businesses in India (and 70% of firms across APAC) identify collaboration as critical to clearing these roadblocks and achieving their net-zero carbon goals, 63% say the lack of access to peer networks and cross-sector communities is a top challenge impeding climate collaboration. This is followed by the lack of access to best practices and learning platforms (31%), lack of awareness or knowledge of partner organizations or initiatives (31%), and lack of a dedicated budget to support the development of decarbonizing technologies and services (27%).

IIT M's ICSR crosses Rs 1,000 Cr cash inflow in FY22

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) generated over Rs 1,000 crore in funding and revenue in a financial year for the first time in its history during FY 2022. This sum includes Rs 768 crore of funds from projects sanctioned by the state and central governments, and Rs 313 crore in industry consultancy.





These collaborations are facilitated by a dedicated team at the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras, which is headed by Prof Manu Santhanam.

The major projects that drove the surge in funding during 2021-22 include:





‘Education through Information and Communication Technology using Direct-to-Home (DTH)’ headed by Prof. K. Mangala Sunder and Prof Arun Tangirala—Rs 300.28 crore

‘Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS)’ headed by Prof Venkatesh Balasubramanian—R. 99.5 crore

‘Speech Technologies in Indian Languages’ headed by Prof Hema A Murthy—Rs 50.6 crore

‘Collecting Datasets and Benchmarks for Building Indian Language Technology’ headed by Dr Mitesh Khapra—Rs 47 crore

Yash Birla Ventures, Anand Pandit launch skin and hair care brand

Film producer Anand Pandit and Yash Birla Ventures have joined hands for a new venture, Nature 4 Nature. The brand was launched to offer consumers 100% natural products.





The brand plans to launch new products every month and targets a product range of 100 in the next 12 months. Along with the brand launch, Nature 4 Nature announced the appointment of Bollywood actors, Tara Sutaria and Ishaan as the brand’s ambassadors.

DigiCert appoints industry veteran Amit Sinha as Chief Executive Officer

DigiCert has named Amit Sinha as the company's Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the DigiCert Board of Directors. Amit joins DigiCert from Zscaler, Inc (“Zscaler”) where he served as President and member of the Board of Directors.





DigiCert is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, LP (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), Crosspoint Capital Partners (“Crosspoint”), and TA Associates (“TA”).





“I'm honoured and grateful for the opportunity to lead the DigiCert team,” said Amit.





He brings over 20 years of technology, strategy, and operational experience from Zscaler, Motorola, AirDefense, and Engim.

dezerv hits Rs 1,000 Cr mark in financial assets managed

Wealth-creation startup ﻿dezerv.﻿ has announced that it has achieved the Rs 1,000 crore mark in financial assets managed on its platform. This growth is powered by new user acquisition and a strong repeat investment pattern from existing customers who deployed 7X times more capital after their first investment. The company offers advanced portfolio management strategies and access to alternative investment opportunities.





Backed by marquee investors like Accel, Elevation Capital, and Matrix Partners India among others, the startup aims to grow the assets managed to Rs 7,500 crore by end of 2023.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)