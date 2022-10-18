Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 18, 2022)

Flipkart to host first-ever Live Commerce event for two-wheelers on its app

Ecommerce marketplace ﻿﻿﻿Flipkart﻿ has announced its first-ever Live Commerce event for two-wheelers to be held on October 18 at 5 pm on the Flipkart mobile app.

The one-of-its-kind industry event will be hosted by Rannvijay Singha of MTV Roadies fame and auto influencer Rachit Hirani, and will showcase a range of electric and petrol two-wheelers from top brands to enable real-time purchase.

Flipkart ventured into the two-wheeler segment three months ago with a wide range of electric and petrol two-wheelers available in over 40 cities from five brands.

The startup said that it has been witnessing increased customer demand since its launch, particularly during the recently concluded Big Billion Days.

Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund expands its leadership team

Mumbai-based Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund has appointed Vishnu Rajeev as an Investment Principal and promoted Shruti Srivastava, former Principal, to the role of Investment Director.

Vishnu was previously employed as the Mobility and Climate Tech Lead at Axilor Ventures.

In addition to investments, Vishnu and Shruti will work closely with founders and the fund's portfolio companies in the focus sectors of energy transition, resource management, mobility, supply chain decarbonisation, and sustainable agriculture and food systems.

Earlier this year, the fund had onboarded Swapna Gupta as a Partner. Swapna was previously at Qualcomm Ventures where she invested in several category leaders including Shadowfax and Ninjacart.

Spice Money appoints Usha Murali as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer

﻿DiGiSPICE﻿ Technologies subsidiary ﻿Spice Money﻿ has appointed Usha Murali as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer (CCRO).

The rural fintech startup said that the appointment aims to strengthen the company’s regulatory compliance framework. Usha will be working closely with the management and the Board of Directors to ensure that the organisation continues to adhere to regulations, and assess and mitigate significant competitive, regulatory and technological threats to the organisation.

Usha Murali has three decades of experience in banking and financial services. She is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers and an IIM Bangalore alumna.

She has worked with Airtel Payments Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank, ING Group, Amsterdam, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ING Vysya Bank, and Central Bank of India. Usha’s last assignment was with Airtel Payment Bank as their Chief Risk Officer.

Blockchain startup Beyond Imagination signs MoU with an Indian army institution

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Blockchain startup Beyond Imagination Technologies has signed an MoU with a premier institution of the Indian Army.

The blockchain solution provider aims to digitally transform the Indian Army’s systems and processes by transitioning some aspects of the same to blockchain technology, to allow for faster and easier handling of tasks and responsibilities, a reduction in man-hours, and an increase in cost-efficiency. The startup will also prioritise data security and stress on the traceability of data.

Through the use of blockchain, Beyond Imagination Technologies aims to provide tailored solutions to start-ups, enterprises, and governments and help them solve pain points in their ecosystems through the use of blockchain.

Amit Pratap Singh joins DealShare as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

﻿DealShare﻿ has appointed Amit Pratap Singh as the company’s General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Amit comes with extensive compliance and legal knowhow spanning over 20 years of rich work experience in B2B retail, B2C and B2B ecommerce, marketplace, logistics, NBFC rural, telecom, and banking.

In his previous stint, he was associated with Metro Cash and Carry India as a General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

“Amit’s outstanding accomplishments in providing legal and compliance support to businesses, ensuring continuity and handling high stake transactions will enable us to accelerate our future plans. We are committed to the highest possible levels of regulatory compliance and Amit’s addition to the leadership team will further enable us to live up to our commitment,” said Sourjyendu Medda, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, DealShare.

(This story will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)