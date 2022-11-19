Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Adoption of new technology necessary for transparent accounting system: FM

By Press Trust of India
November 19, 2022, Updated on : Sat Nov 19 2022 04:20:28 GMT+0000
Adoption of new technology necessary for transparent accounting system: FM
Innovative technologies like Web 3.0 can bring about a lot of changes in the way we conduct businesses, said the Finance Minister.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Adoption of new technology is necessary for a transparent accounting system, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.


Speaking at the 21st World Congress of Accountants, jointly organised by the International Federation of Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Finance Minister said transparent accounting is essential for sustainable economy and transparency cannot be ensured without trust and ethical accounting practices.


Sitharaman, who is also in charge of the corporate affairs ministry, said, "Adoption of new technology is necessary for a transparent accounting system. This is also necessary for sustainable livelihoods of our people and also for sustainable manufacturing and services. Innovative technologies like Web 3.0, which has already taken over our lives, can bring about a lot of changes in the way we conduct our businesses."


The minister also said that technologies such as blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud computing will not only improvise the accounting process but will also make the decision-making process highly tech-and- machine-driven.


Web3 applications run on decentralised systems like blockchain.


The minister emphasised the need for more transparency in corporate governance and that the fundamental pillar in this regard was transparent accounting. She also talked about the need for a global system for sustainability reporting standards.


The four-day global conference, held once in four years, is being organised for the first time in the country. The conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zepto founders on being role models, keeping up with competition, and being quick on the entrepreneurial journey

Adopt flexible usage-based consumption solutions for elastic capacity and cost efficiency

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

Now is the best time to build a company: Shailendra Singh

Daily Capsule
Mumbai’s tryst with Punjabi food
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ONDC a 'game-changer' in democratising e-commerce business: Piyush Goyal

DWEN EntreprenHERS Delhi meetup: An opportunity to connect and learn best practices from peers

Food, finance, leadership: test your business creativity with Edition 64 of our quiz!

Mumbai’s tryst with Punjabi food

Zepto founders on being role models, keeping up with competition, and being quick on the entrepreneurial journey

How a trip to India prompted RevFin founder to look at data-backed lending for EVs