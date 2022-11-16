Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI-based VuNet raises $5 M in Series A round led by Mela Ventures and Athera Venture Partners

By Trisha Medhi
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 08:44:45 GMT+0000
AI-based VuNet raises $5 M in Series A round led by Mela Ventures and Athera Venture Partners
The startup will continue to focus on expanding its customer growth and its product base to create more intelligent, actionable insights for operations, business and CXOs to accelerate the digital transformation, said Ashwin Ramachandran, Co-founder and CEO of VuNet Systems
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Artificial intelligence services company ﻿VuNet Systems﻿, has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Mela Ventures and Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus India). Dallas Venture Capital and TVS Capital Funds also participated in the round.


The company will focus on expanding customer growth and its existing product base, it said in a statement.


VuNet Systems, co-founded by Ashwin Ramachandran, Bharat Joshi, and Jithesh Kaveetil, who have nearly 20 years of experience in the deeptech space.


Today, several large financial institutions use the platform to provide real-time visibility into financial transaction journeys such as instant payments, lending etc., to the tune of 9 billion transactions per month.


Real-time and in-depth visibility into the customer and business journey is fast becoming a key differentiating factor between realizing or missing the digital dreams. VuNet’s AI-based observability platform provides that missing intelligence for businesses," said Krishnakumar Natarajan, Managing Partner at Mela Ventures.

 

Funding
1331 people loved this story

SphitiCap leads $9M Series A funding in Corrit Electric

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon India likely to lay off several employees: Report

SphitiCap leads $9M Series A funding in Corrit Electric

Adopt flexible usage-based consumption solutions for elastic capacity and cost efficiency

Sequoia’s Shailendra Singh says start up now!

Daily Capsule
Funding winter opens opportunities for VCs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SphitiCap leads $9M Series A funding in Corrit Electric

Amazon India likely to lay off several employees: Report

Diabetes care platform BeatO raises $33M from Lightrock, Flipkart

Tata Group to open 20 beauty tech stores to beat Nykaa, Sephora

Edtech Simplilearn raises $45M in funding led by GSV Ventures

‘Technology is the key to making a level playing field’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter