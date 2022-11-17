Menu
Build distinctiveness, consistently: Beco Co-Founder Aditya Ruia

By Nikita Bameta
November 17, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 17 2022 08:41:42 GMT+0000
Build distinctiveness, consistently: Beco Co-Founder Aditya Ruia
At a panel discussion on Day 2 of TechSparks 2022, industry leaders revealed how to build a successful brand.
With the surge of global innovation, new brands are being launched each day. While some manage to stick with potential consumers and make their mark, others struggle.


What then is the formula for success? The answer lies in effective brand building, which communicates the authenticity, idea, and emotion of a brand as a whole.


To understand what drives the popular attention towards certain brands and helps them stand out, on Day 2 of TechSparks 2022, we saw a panel discussion on the topic 'Standing out with innovation and brand-building'.


The panel featured Arshya Lakshman, Director - Innovation, Lowe's India; Sneh Jain, Co-Founder, The Baker's Dozen; Malini Adapureddy, Founder and CEO, Deconstruct; Aditya Ruia, Co-Founder, Beco; Amit Kumar Agarwal Co-Founder and CEO, NoBroker.

Aditya says, "Build distinctiveness, consistently. Brands are built in the consumers' mind and not just with your products or communication. You need to have a consistent, unified approach in terms of what you are really trying to communicate and solve for the customer."


"The product may not be better but it needs to be different for sure," he adds. "The idea must be to build a brand that can offer uniqueness to the customer and communicate the same at the same time."


In line with Aditya's point, Malini states, "A brand is basically about what consumers are taking away. Especially when major market is moving from unorganised to organised, a brand means consistency for the consumer."

When asked when did you last emotionally connect with a brand? Malini points out that emotional connection can be difficult to achieve, but, it is important to ensure. "It could be [through[ storytelling, or some sort of a value which you are offering and your competition is not," she says.


Sneh hints that consumers often tend to establish non-conscious relationships with a brand. Going to a grocery store and stopping for a second to check an unfamiliar brand or going with the same choice you have had for years is subject to be affected by the manner in which a brand has connected with you.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

