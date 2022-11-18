Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
PayPal

PayPal

View Brand Publisher

How cashless transactions are defining the way forward for travel

By Niyati Joshi Gupta
November 18, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 18 2022 05:54:27 GMT+0000
How cashless transactions are defining the way forward for travel
Who doesn’t want a seamless Uber-like experience when it comes to travel? Welcome to cashless trips and vacations!
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Cashless transactions are fast becoming the preferred choice of payment for travellers worldwide. With the post-pandemic world seeing a boom in what is coined as ‘revenge travel’, travellers from across the world and specially emerging markets like India have shown a considerable increase in their expenditure on vacations.


Unlike the times when travelling overseas involved the ritual of obtaining local currency, cashless transactions are now the go-to method for payments. To throw more light on the opportunities and avenues of growth in this aspect, PayPal and YourStory hosted a panel discussion featuring Chandni Nihalani, Director, PayPal India; Aditya Agarwal, CFO, Cleartrip; Sukhmani Singh, Head- Strategy and Special Projects, OYO Vacation Homes, Europe; and Amit Madhan, President and Group Head - Technology and e-business, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC.

Around the world, in no cash

Strict lockdowns during COVID have led to people getting used to transacting online. This behavioural shift has resulted in a stronger need to move to cashless payments. The recent past has seen the travel industry accommodate the preferred tools of payment, not credit cards and debit cards, but digital wallets and UPI. From the local grocery store to the last mile service provider, everyone was suddenly accepting all those modes of payment. It was nice to see the industry and consumer working in tandem, where the industry was meeting consumer expectations because of behavioural shifts, said Oyo’s Sukhmani.


Cashless payments through UPI and QR codes are not just convenient but also provide ease of visibility with respect to payment trail, along with various other features accessible with a single click. Everything that was missing in the cash environment, like keeping the entire repository and making a note of the payment trail, was now available on a mobile app. I think that changed the way consumers started making payments, explained Amit.


While the pandemic resulted in massive disruption and dislocation in the travel industry, it also brought to focus some customer pain points. Cleartrip’s Aditya shared how the company managed to turn some of the challenges into opportunities. During the pandemic, customers were looking for fast refunds and flexible options in terms of amendments and cancellations. And we've leveraged that opportunity by providing solutions to consumers to address these pain points, he said.

Top travel trends

As consumers get more comfortable with contactless or cashless payments, organisations are trying their best to ensure a seamless experience and are in tune with the importance of constantly changing processes to meet consumer demands.


‘Buy Now Pay Later’ seems to be the number one trend currently in the travel sector and the industry is adopting it rapidly.With PayPal, Buy Now Pay Later has seen a lot of acceptance, as we already have about 18 million customers using this payment option to remove the stress of paying a big ticket item all at once. This enables people to fulfil their dreams and go for that once-in-a-lifetime vacation, which otherwise seems very expensive,shared Chandni.


The panellists also spoke about other key payment trends for travel such as the widespread adoption of QR codes and interoperability of payment systems.


The travel industry is coming together to constantly innovate on safety, security, and ease of payment systems. This has not only made sure the traveller feels safe but has also helped in building trust between the travel merchant and the traveller.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Lenskart raises $40M from Chiratae, DSP India Fund

With its fleet of electric vehicles, can BluSmart solve commuting woes?

Ayurveda startup NirogStreet raises $12M in Series B round led by Jungle Ventures

Venture Catalysts ++ delivers 54 startups above $50mn in 7 years

Daily Capsule
Behind the scenes with Prateek Kuhad
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ISRO launches Vikram-S, India's first privately-built rocket

Lenskart raises $40M from Chiratae, DSP India Fund

‘Your personal brand sets your reputation’ – communication tips from Karthik Srinivasan, DesignUp 2022

How CSR could bridge the learning gap and contribute to skill development

Strong fundamentals make Indian startup ecosystem attractive, say VCs

Behind the scenes with Prateek Kuhad