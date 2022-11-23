How Dell Technologies is harnessing the power of tech to strengthen crucial sectors

Dell Technologies invited several companies that dealt with defence, security, and drone management such as UrbanMatrix, Cratandraqx Aerospace, and SpaceFields, for a discussion in the Dell Technologies office in Bengaluru. The team presented their product portfolio complete with secure appliances and additional tech support services for startups, particularly those in the defence, aerospace, maritime manufacturing, and security management sectors.





The team broadly touched upon how Dell Technologies supports HPC (high-performance computing), conducts customised equipment manufacturing, and offers various solutions in its portfolio.





Ajit George, a retired Navy commander, highlighted how Dell Technologies currently operates in several areas such as autonomous systems, digital twins, surveillance, and AR/VR solutions. Their Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions, which are customised hardware, have deployed over 10,000 customer-specific designs across 40 verticals.





Other solutions they offer include making enterprise appliances specifically for security, embedded design systems, attached design (AI support), and edge solutions.





The capabilities of Dell Technologies OEM Solutions include:





rebranding the complete appliance according to the customer’s strengths and products

offering longevity and stability in their appliances as opposed to competitors in the market

ensuring the necessary certifications and regulatory compliances for Dell Technologies offerings are fulfilled beforehand to speed up the companies’ processes of obtaining certifications and security clearances for their products

The team identified how Dell Technologies does HPC to leverage outcomes that companies desire, optimise AI to conduct surveillance, obtain satellite imagery, weed out noise and identify anomalies in the images.





Dell Technologies offers a multi/hybrid cloud solution to companies to ensure they can build a strategy on a public cloud without compromising on agility, scalability, and data security, which is optimal for customers working in defence, aerospace, maritime, and security.





It also aims to help companies with their unstructured data to give it structure, compile it across workloads, analyse it, and give it meaning so companies can use it. Some of the products under Dell Technologies’ portfolio include their Scale-out NAS architecture, which has been recognised as #1 in IDC Market and as a leader for the 6th consecutive year by Gartner.





Clarifying what qualifies as unstructured data entails, the team provided an overview of their solution stack under Unstructured Data Services (UDS) which works on edge core and cloud across industries such as movies and entertainment, healthcare, automotive industry, financial services, and more. ECS is their go-to-market product for object storage, just as PowerScale is their go-to-market product for file storage.





Dell Technologies also provides migration support for many years with different consumption models, including buy-at-once or data storage as a service. It also partners with other independent software vendors to offer its services in bundles to cater to the needs of various companies.





Dell Technologies offers three options for storage - capacity-driven solutions for storing, hybrid for capacity and performance, and all-flash series for high-level performance computing.





There are several advantages of their state-of-the-art offerings:





Can expand to several petabytes to address changing business and scaling needs.

Node-based architecture

AutoBalance: smart scale-out cluster ensures no hot spots

Resilient system sustains multi-node failures with no data loss

Efficient systems to ensure inline data reduction

DevOps ready





Dell Technologies has partnered with Superna Ransomware Defender to devise a strategy to bundle products that can protect companies from cyber attacks. Their PowerScale Cyber Protection Solution is an airgap solution that allows to Isolate, Detect real-time threats, and Recover data, which would be very useful for government organisations and other agencies that need to protect sensitive data.





The team concludes that this portfolio of products by Dell Technologies helps companies – especially those working in the defence, aerospace, maritime sectors – to consolidate their data and create a data store, remove complexities, provide cyber resiliency, data security and simplicity.





If you are looking to scale up, make the most of what Dell for Startups has to offer.