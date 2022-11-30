Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

How Erevu is championing the expansion of small-box retailers

By Geetika Sachdev
November 30, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 30 2022 08:49:16 GMT+0000
How Erevu is championing the expansion of small-box retailers
At Tech Sparks 2022, the founders of ShoprSmart launched Erevu, an advertising solution that will shift the narrative for small-box retailers.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

While large retailers often gain visibility through both online and offline channels; it's the kiranas that lag behind in certain cases. The pandemic was proof that kiranas are still the mainstay, despite the growth of ecommerce and branded supermarkets. To offer them an opportunity to expand and scale, ShoprSmart has developed a unique product called Erevu.


The product was first launched at TechSparks 2022 in Bengaluru, in the presence of Vivek Menon, Co-founder and COO, ShoprSmart and Barath Akkihebbal, Co-founder and CEO, ShoprSmart. The founders highlighted Erevu's role in transforming the script of smallbox retailers and brands pan-India, and more.

Integrating the supply chain

Barath, who has extensive experience in the supply chain, wanted to utilise his capabilities in starting his own enterprise. With ShoprSmart, he developed a model where 'anything for your office' could be ordered, minus alcohol. In the first year, he clocked a revenue of Rs 1 crore, and in the following years, he generated an increase of 30 percent year-on-year.


"Post-pandemic, we were stuck with inventory – I was looking to fill a gap, and that's when I looked at retail. We started moving the same inventory for corporates into retail and that's when our second vertical was born. Before going deeper, we wanted to have a tech differentiator to strengthen our operations and supply chain," he added, sharing that their net profit in 2020-21 was over Rs 12 crore. They also expanded to Chennai and Hyderabad.


The vision was to address the supply chain gap in retail without burning money, along with providing intrinsic value to retailers. Although they aimed to build a tech product; they went ahead and came up with an advertising solution.

Simplifying the process for brands

Vivek, who has worked in merchandising, sales, management, and advertising, joined hands with Barath to create a hyperlocal ad management tool – an offline ad space for retailers and brands.


"We would occupy empty spaces in and around kiranas and retailers, and place our signboards there. This is how brands advertise their products. We realised that to escalate this development, tech is needed. This is where we automate and simplify the process for brand managers, making it easier for retailers to be a part of the process," he shared.


The entire purpose of this operation is to foster stronger partnerships with retailers by supplementing their income. Erevu also plans on organising all the kirana stores and providing advertising solutions to them, based on their requirements.


"Here's the interesting part – we can also connect the logistics and supply chain to kiranas and small-box retailers. They also have higher regional relevance, and are a part of the natural ecosystem," added Vivek.

The future

The founders believe that there is an integral connection between offline and online spaces today. Hence, they are digitising the offline space and converging tech around it. In a nutshell, this will also help them capture footfall and affluence data, as well as the demographics that can help shape the narrative for brands.


"This is a sample we will test in the market. In the future, there will be many more features including collecting stores in the area, labelling favourites, and recommendations that will help small-box retailers make better choices," concluded Vivek.

.
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Swiggy shuts down cloud kitchen brand The Bowl Company in Delhi-NCR

Ecommerce startup Flash by ex-Flipkart SVP raises $5.8M in seed funding

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

Vetic, Gamerji, ClassMonitor and Burma Burma raise early-stage funding

Daily Capsule
Driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 30, 2022)

10x growth is more important than profitability: Ujjwal Singh of Infinity Learn on building edtech right

Ecommerce startup Flash by ex-Flipkart SVP raises $5.8M in seed funding

The orchestration of several tools and technologies will define the next decade of business, say experts

Vetic, Gamerji, ClassMonitor and Burma Burma raise early-stage funding

Fintech thought leaders from Mumbai to decode the ‘datanomics’ of extracting untapped value from data