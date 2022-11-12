Menu
FM Nirmala Sitharaman prefers travelling by trains to flights

By Debolina Biswas
November 12, 2022, Updated on : Sat Nov 12 2022 13:39:43 GMT+0000
FM Nirmala Sitharaman prefers travelling by trains to flights
At the 13th edition of YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks 2022, FM Nirmala Sitaraman revealed that she finds flight journeys "drab".
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prefers train rides over flights.

During a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, at TechSparks 2022, the Finance Minister said that she enjoys train rides, as she gets an opportunity to relax and take a look at the changing contours of the country.


“Trains are something that I always enjoy because it is easier… You can stretch your legs, read your book, and look out of the window to enjoy the changing landscape across India. Trains have always been a soothing experience but I do not get to do much of it,” she said.


The Minister also revealed that she does not enjoy flights as much. She said, “Flying is drab… And the routine that you have to follow (to board a flight) is something that I have never enjoyed.”


However, the only advantage of flights, according to her, is that they give her a chance to listen to music. “I have a good store of music and I plug my earbuds in and enjoy the music,” she said.


According to media reports, earlier in August this year, Nirmala Sitharaman had travelled in a train from Mumbai to Raichur, where the Union Minister interacted with her fellow travellers–children, women, and senior citizens.


Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In response to how she spends her days and if she ever gets time for herself, the Union Minister said, “I do take some time out for myself. I listen to music or talk to people who can be motivational to me, who I respect, and with whom I share some kind of bond.”


However, the amount of time she gets for herself varies from day to day–depending on her schedule and intensity of work, she said.


YourStory had hosted the Union Finance Minister as the Chief Guest for the 13th edition of TechSparks 2022, the country’s most influential startup-tech conference.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

