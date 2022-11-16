Equanimity Fund II backs Bharat-focused dating app Hi Hello

Mumbai-headquartered dating platform Hi Hello App has raised an undisclosed amount in seed round of funding from ﻿ Equanimity Investments﻿Fund II. The app was founded earlier this year by former Gupshup executives, Shyam Tallamraju, and Soumik Sarkar.





The app is available in 10 Indic languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi. The multilingual platform claims to be secure, with no fake or duplicate profiles, and offers safe content, proprietary matching, localised search, and secure in-app voice calls as other features. Hi Hello is targeted at users in Tier II and III cities of India.

Eruditus CEO backs sportstech platform KheloMore

Co-founder and CEO of edtech unicorn ﻿Eruditus﻿, Ashwin Damera, has announced investing an undisclosed amount in sports venue and coach booking platform, KheloMore through his family office, Damera Ventures. The family fund is also an investor in venture debt fund InnoVen Capital India Fund.





Founded in 2017 by former Mumbai and India cricketer Jatin Paranjpe, KheloMore helps parents look for coaches and book venues for practicing multiple sports including cricket, football, badminton and basketball. Gaming company Dream11 invested in KheloMore in 2021.

Vijya Fintech raises angel round

Surat-headquartered Vijya Fintech, which owns business-to-business wealth-management platform Mercury, has announced raising $1 million in an angel round with participation from strategic investors. BP Wealth, Narola Infotech Solutions, Sagar Investments, GK Globas and other investors participated in the round.





Mercury will utilise the funds to make affordable and open architecture based technology to drive multi-asset wealth management platform targeted at financial intermediaries. The Mercury platform currently serves stock brokers, portfolio managers, distributors and advisors. Vijya Fintech was founded in 2022 by Aakash Bansal and Paresh Paladiya.

Deeptech startup Solinas Integrity raises funds from 8X Ventures

Chennai-based deeptech startup ﻿Solinas Integrity﻿focused on robotics and digitalisation of assets for pipeline and sanitation industry has raised Rs 4.5 crore from 8X Ventures. Other investors in the round include Chetan Mehra of Kotta Enterprises of Weizmann Group, Lister Ventures, and Sophonos Investment.





Based out of IIT Madras, Solinas was founded in 2018 by Divanshu Kumar, Moinak Banerjee, and Bhavesh Narayani, with Londa Jasline. Faculty co-founders in the startup include Professor Prabhu R and Professor Krishnan. The company develops products for short-range and long-range pipeline inspection and robotic cleaning of septic tank and sewer lines.

Yellow raises undisclosed amount in pre-Seed round

Bengaluru-based digital will-making app Yellow has announced raising an undisclosed amount in a pre-Seed round from institutional and angel investors. Apramaeya Radhakrishna of Koo, Mukund Rao of Muvin, TT Jagannathan of TTK Prestige, Pranav Pai of 3one4 Capital and IIFL Wealth participated in the round, among others.





Founded in September 2021 by Niranjan Vemulkar, Nikhil Varghese and Niranjan Salimath, Yellow app provides a simple, secure and cost-effective solution for estate planning. The company estimates that nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crores lie in unclaimed accounts in the country due to incomplete financial planning, including non-availability of a will, families being unaware of the deceased’s assets and non-updation of nominees.

Peregrine Security invests in Deepsight AI Labs

Gurugram-based Peregrine Security has announced investing Rs 2 crore in AI and Computer Vision technology company, Deepsight AI Labs. The investment will secure operations and integration of technology-led human IT solutions within security services and facility management operations of Peregrine, said the company in a statement.





Deepsight AI Labs will utilise the capital to integrate advanced low-cost AI solutions to facilitate automated security solutions for their clients. The company will also develop AI and IoT support tools in-house supporting visitor management systems, 5G technology deployment, guard tour management systems, smart FM systems and advanced surveillance solutions.