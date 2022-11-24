[Funding roundup] HireQuotient, Motovolt and Fresh From Farm raise early rounds

HireQuotient raises funding led by Binny Bansal

Singapore-headquartered skill assessment platform ﻿Hirequotient﻿ has announced raising an undisclosed amount in a top-up round led by Flipkart Co-founder, Binny Bansal. The startup raised $1.8 million in a pre-Seed round in December 2021 from the Chairman of ReNew Power, Sumant Sinha, CEO of Great Learning Mohan Lakhamraju, Udaan Co-founder Sujeet Kumar, Founder of Cred Kunal Shah and other investors across South East Asia and the United States.

It will utilise the capital to offer 360-degree hiring intelligence and build new partnerships globally.

The company has also announced the appointment of four go-to-market advisors including Robert McNutt, CTO of Forescout Technologies, Alberto Valarde, Vice President of Mastercard LAC, Mary Shea, Vice President of Global Innovation Evangelist at Outreach and Rissa L, Vice President of strategy and business development at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Founded in 2021 by Eugene Goh and Smarthveer Sidana, HireQuotient helps companies test business skills at scale and engage in a realistic manner with potential hires. It claims to have been used by over 40,000 candidates. The company offers its solutions to over 40 global industry giants including Boston Consulting Group, Global PMI Partners, Razer, SP Group and others.

Motovolt Mobility raises pre-Series A round

Kolkata-based electric bicycle maker ﻿Motovolt﻿Mobility has raised Rs 16 crore of $1.9 million in a pre-Series A round of funding. Investors in the round include Dubai-based family office Wami Capital, Vikrampati Singhania of JK Family, Ankur Agarwal of Crystal Crop and strategic investor PPAP Automotive. Founder of direct-to-consumer brand Pee Safe, Vikas Bagaria, also participated in the round.





The funds will be used by Motovolt for introducing new products, marketing initiatives and growing the brand’s presence across more retail points in India.





Founded in 2020 by Tushar Choudhary, Motovolt is currently available across more than 100 points of sale and has recently launched its new category of e-bikes under the brand name, URBN.

Fresh From Farm raises seed round led by IPV

Delhi-based fruits and vegetables supply chain startup Fresh From Farm has announced raising Rs 3.2 crore in a seed round of funding led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The startup aggregates demand from retailers and reduces wastage by assessing demand and supply patterns.

The company will use the capital to build its team, inventory management, capital expenditure and for research and development and brand building.

Founded in 2018 by Rohit Nagdewani who is an urban farmer and runs his hydroponic farming enterprise, Fresh From Farm retails its products under the label of Happy Froot. The company currently serves Delhi-NCR regions from its 6000 square feet collection and distribution hub in South Delhi.