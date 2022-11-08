Menu
Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

By Trisha Medhi
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 10:27:11 GMT+0000
Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors
The latest fund infusion will enable the company to launch two new course categories while also enabling the expansion of their flagship “zero-to-one” skilling course in Software Development and Data Analytics.
Bengaluru-based jobtech startup, ﻿Masai School﻿, has announced its Series B round of $10 million led by Omidyar Network India along with existing investors including India Quotient and Unitus Ventures. The round also saw participation from two Indian sports stalwarts, Mithali Raj and Bhaichung Bhutia, as investors and partners for an undisclosed amount. 


The latest fund infusion will enable the company to launch two new course categories while also enabling the expansion of its flagship “zero-to-one” skilling course in Software Development and Data Analytics. 


Speaking of the fundraise, Prateek Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, commented,


“This is an opportune time for us to pick up our series B funding, and we are excited to work with our new partners and our current investors alike. Our mission remains to build the country’s largest employable tech workforce. The last 3 years have been proof of our competency in bridging the tech skill gap for over 800 tech companies who have hired more than 2000 alumni. 

Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO, Masai School

1037 people loved this story

How Masai School is helping launch careers and accelerate growth for Tech Companies by bridging the skill gap


The company is launching its first up-skilling course, MasaiX., which aims at fast-tracking growth for software developers in India to meet demand of tech professionals in Global Capability Centres s and Sr. Software Developer roles. Masai is also launching the Scholar Program, targeted at college students to supplement their college education with industry-necessary skills. The Scholar Program, which is a prepaid program, is being rolled out by the company's subsidiary, Prepleaf, acquired by Masai in December 2021. 


These programs, along with Masai’s existing offering, Masai 0NE, will be supported by 2 scholarships that are being enabled by Bhaichung Bhutia and Mithali Raj, who joined forces with Masai because of their shared interest in reimagining higher education in India


Speaking at the press event, Mithali Raj said, “The common thought in India is that when a woman chooses her sporting career, her personal life takes a backseat. However, with Masai, Every individual gets yet another chance to have another career option apart from sports and excel in it. 

