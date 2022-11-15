Menu
Partnering with startups makes enterprises future-ready: Sangeeta Bavi of Microsoft

By Payal Ganguly
November 15, 2022
Partnering with startups makes enterprises future-ready: Sangeeta Bavi of Microsoft
Partnering with startups and mentoring them stands to benefit enterprises as much as the new-age companies, said Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives at Microsoft during TechSparks 2022.
Partnering with startups can help startups build future-ready products, according to Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives at Microsoft. 


“Partnering with startups is like a crystal-gazing experience for what is coming in the future. It is crucial for Microsoft for technology and business models,” Sangeeta Bavi said at YourStory’s flagship startup event TechSparks 2022. 


Highlighting what enterprises can do for startups, she said that the enterprises can factor in buying some of their SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions from startups. “Enterprises can provide the right kind of programme to help startups optimise their cost lines as they grow. The other thing is tech mentorship–while startups have a great idea, at Microsoft we provide them with mentorship to scale and develop their ideas,” added Sangeeta. 


Startups can also partner with Microsoft by applying to its Founder’s Hub programme which offers them mentorship from the company, connecting with venture capital partners of Microsoft in India and globally. 


“What we can do at Microsoft for 12-18 months of your journey is to bring down the technology cost to zero dollars and look at adding to your topline. Microsoft sells in 192 countries and we can help these startups sell in these countries,” said Sangeeta. She added that Microsoft will continue to be a platform play for startups to scale and go global.


For startups looking to pitch to enterprise-backed accelerator programme and mentorship modules, Sangeeta says that often knowing the kind of support they are looking for helps them connect faster. 


“Having clarity on what you want from that partnership is important. There are multiple enterprise startup programmes – the ability to have the clarity to say that this is what will help go to market faster or build a differentiated product or expand geographically helps,” signed off Sangeeta. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

