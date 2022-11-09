Menu
Petcare startup Supertails raises $10M in Series A led by Fireside Ventures

By Trisha Medhi
November 09, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 09 2022 00:31:32 GMT+0000
Petcare startup Supertails raises $10M in Series A led by Fireside Ventures
The Bengaluru-based startup will use the funds to double down on building innovative tech, which includes unveiling its own app and building its own D2C brand, Henlo.
﻿Supertails﻿, a full-stack tech-enabled pet-care startup, on Wednesday has raised $10 million in Series A round led by ﻿Fireside Ventures﻿, alongside existing lead investors ﻿Saama Capital﻿ and ﻿DSG Consumer Partners﻿.


The round also saw participation from renowned angels like Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED); Sanjay Kapoor (Founder and President, Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd); Varun Alagh (Co-founder and CEO, MamaEarth); Ankit Nagori (Founder, Curefoods); and Shashank Mehta (Founder and CEO, The Whole Truth Foods). 

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the funds to double down on building innovative tech, which includes unveiling its own app. It is also building its own D2C brand—Henlo. Additionally, Supertails will focus on the expansion of verticals (vet diets and pet pharmacy channels), strengthening the supply chain, and innovating the post-sale experience.

Started by former Licious executives Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, in June 2021, Supertails is a full-stack platform that offers pet supplies, online vet consultations (more than 20,000 pet consultations to date), and online behavioural training. It offers an assortment of 10,000+ SKUs and 200+ partner brands across pet food, treats, accessories, grooming, etc. The company also launched V-diets to sell these products online.


Commenting on the funding, the trio said,


“Being pet parents ourselves, we understand the hassles in the journey of pet parents. At Supertails.com, our vision is to create a platform that makes their lives easier. From providing pet nutrition to round-the-clock pet care and consultation, our aim is to build a platform that integrates products, services, and communities."


"With this round of funding, we want to invest in making a one-stop platform for pet parents that caters to all their needs. We are thrilled to have the support of Fireside Ventures, Saama Capital, and DSG consumer partners in this journey and aim to leverage their expertise to become the most preferred and loved pet-care platform in India,” they added.

supertails

(Left to Right) Co-Founders of Supertails: Aman Tekriwal, Vineet Khanna, Varun Sadana

1093 people loved this story

Former Licious executives launch digital pet care platform; raise $2.6M in pre-series A round led by Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners

Supertails has clocked an ARR of Rs 50 Crores in the last 18 months and aims to double down on its growth and expansion plans to achieve Rs 100 Crores ARR by Mar 2023.


Kanwaljit Singh, Founder and Managing Partner at Fireside Ventures, added,


“As an early-stage consumer-focused VC, we are always on the lookout for consumer trends which have the potential to build out resilient brands. One such emerging space is that of pet ownership across metro and tier 1 markets. And in this category, Supertails stands out as a unique online platform that caters from petcare to pet indulgences in spaces like food, grooming, and fashion too.”


Ash Lilani, Managing Partner and Co-founder at Saama Capital, commented, “Supertails.com is solving problems that have existed for pet parents for decades. Their expansion comes at the right time as India’s pet-care industry is on a massive growth trajectory. Excited to see what Varun, Aman, and Vineet have in store for the next growth phase.”


Deepak I Shahdadpuri, Managing Director and Founder, DSG Consumer Partners said, “India’s pet care industry is at a very early stage of its evolution. We see a very large opportunity across pet categories, including food, healthcare, toys and accessories, grooming and other services. Supertails.com is well positioned to be a leading brand in this category.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

