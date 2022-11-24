QJ Motors marks India entry with the launch of four new motorcycles

Recently, many new foreign automakers have ventured into India taking note of its true potential to be a global automotive hub. The latest firm to set foot in the country is Chinese automaker QJ Motor, a subsidiary of the Qianjiang Group.





QJ Motors marked its entry with four new motorcycles— SRC 250, SRC 500, SRK 400 and SRV 500. Of these, the first two are retro-styled modern classic motorcycles, while SRK 400 is a modern naked streetfighter. SRV 300, on the other hand, is a modern power cruiser.





QJ Motor falls under the same umbrella as recently launched two-wheeler players in India including Keeway, Zontes and Moto Morini, and will be locally assembled in the country by Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI). The motorcycles will be sold exclusively via Moto Vault dealerships, AARI’s multi-brand superbike showrooms. All four models can be booked online by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000.

SRC 250

The QJ Motor range starts with SRC 250—an entry-level modern classic roadster. Powering this motorcycle is a 249cc, four-valve, oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 17.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 17 Nm arriving at 6000 rpm. The output figures are humble when compared to other 250cc models in the market. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed gearbox.

QJ SRC 250

This bike sports a retro-inspired design with round lights and mirrors, a 14-litre tear-drop fuel tank and wire-spoked 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. Other key highlights include a long and flat single-piece seat, a single-pod digital LCD instrument console and a USB charging port.





Suspension setup on SRC 250 consists of telescopic forks at the front and adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 280mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes, aided by a dual-channel ABS.

SRC 500

SRC 500, in essence, is an elder sibling to SRC 250, although the former follows a more traditional retro look when compared to the latter which adopts a neo-retro styling. In fact, SRC 500 looks similar to Imperiale 400 from Benelli, another subsidiary brand of the Qianjiang Group, however, it has a different architecture.

QJ SRC 500

This model is powered by a 480cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The motor churns out 25.15 bhp at 5750 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4250 rpm. Stopping power is achieved from 300mm front and 240mm rear discs while suspension components include telescopic front forks and adjustable rear twin shocks.





It offers features such as a 15.5-litre teardrop-shaped fuel tank, all LED illumination, a dual-pod digital instrument console and alloy wheels. Safety is taken care of by dual-channel ABS.

QJ Motor India price list

SRK 400

The SRK 400 arguably has the most striking appearance of the four QJ models launched. It flaunts a contemporary street naked design complemented by an aggressive riding stance. The SRK 400 is loaded with features such as split seats, a 13.5-litre fuel tank, dual LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, and a TFT colour display.





Powering the SRK 400 is a 400cc, liquid-cooled, inline two-cylinder engine that pumps out 40.3 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. This makes it a worthy alternative to the class-leading KTM Duke 390. However, at a kerb weight of 186kg, it’s much heavier than its closest Austrian rival. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and a chain drive.

QJ SRK 400

The naked streetfighter is underpinned by a trellis frame that is suspended on chunky upside-down forks at the front and an off-set mono-shock at the rear. Braking hardware comprises twin petal-shaped 260mm discs at the front and a 240mm single disc at the rear, aided by a dual-channel ABS.

SRV 300

The final model in the QJ range is a modern cruiser in the form of SRV 300 powered by a 296cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and mated to a six-speed transmission. This unit pushes out 29.8 bhp of power at 9000 rpm and 26 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The cruiser is underpinned by a Bassinet type frame and suspended on upside-down forks up front and twin coil springs at the rear.

QJ SRV 300

Anchorage is looked after by a 280mm front and 240mm rear disc brake accompanied by a dual-channel ABS. Other features offered in the package include all LED illumination, a 13.5-litre fuel tank, twin exhaust mufflers, a low-set single-piece saddle and spoke alloy wheels.





