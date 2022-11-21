Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Robert Iger is back as Disney's boss, replaces Bob Chapek

By Prasannata Patwa
November 21, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 21 2022 11:22:13 GMT+0000
Robert Iger is back as Disney's boss, replaces Bob Chapek
After spending more than four decades at the entertainment giant, including 15 years as CEO, Bob Iger will replace Bob Chapek, who was his hand-picked successor.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Disney executive Robert (Bob) Iger, who stepped away from his position of chief executive officer (CEO) in early 2020, has been reinstated. Bob has worked at Disney for over four decades, including 15 years as the CEO., and will continue in the role for at least the next two years.


“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the company through this pivotal period,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of Disney's board, in a statement.


The executive change comes after Robert (Bob) Chapek was fired from his job on Sunday despite a three-year contract extension that was announced earlier this year. Under his watch, Disney faced a number of challenges—including the Black Widow lawsuit from actor Scarlett Johansson and the content giant's disappointing earnings report for the previous quarter which was released on November 8.


In his two-year-long tenure, Robert also helmed the firm through the pandemic, placing more emphasis on the streaming platform which incurred losses for the company.


“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From product-tech startup to home services unicorn, the long and winding journey of Urban Company

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

[Funding roundup] Bonatra, Push Sports,Bullspree raise fresh capital

B2B marketplace ProcMart raises $10M in Series A round

Daily Capsule
Inside Marico’s D2C push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Most employees feel moonlighting is unethical: Report

Govt announces new norms to curb fake online reviews of products, services

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 21, 2022)

[Funding roundup] Bonatra, Push Sports,Bullspree raise fresh capital

How PayPal is empowering businesses and fostering an inclusive workplace

B2B marketplace ProcMart raises $10M in Series A round