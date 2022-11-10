Shell E4 Demo Day 2022: One of India’s largest Energy Entrepreneurship conference is back with its fifth cohort

Year 2050. That’s the target Shell has set to achieve net zero emissions. The journey isn’t going to be easy, but Shell has been partnering with customers and businesses to accelerate decarbonisation across sectors and provide cleaner energy solutions.





The goal is simple - to reduce CO2 emissions across industries and pave the way for a cleaner energy future – a future where climate change and global warming don’t wreak havoc. Climate change has already caused enough damage, right from intense droughts, water scarcity, severe fires, rising sea levels, declining biodiversity, melting glaciers and more. The list is both alarming, and endless. Hence, cleaner energy is not just a choice but the only option for creating a sustainable environment. It has become critical to work together to improve air quality and reduce global temperatures.





To do that, Shell has been using alternative energy sources based on green electricity and green molecules, developing and investing in new technologies which contribute to a cleaner energy future. Shell E4 is a result of this commitment.

A sneak peek into the world of Shell E4

Shell E4 sees the global giant merge their expertise with the innovations of the nation’s brightest startups to revolutionize the energy sector. Launched in 2017, the comprehensive six-month program aims to give inspiring ideas and technology a platform. It sheds light on the inevitable use of the latest technologies, and how they can be leveraged for our mutual goal.





The Shell team has been closely working with startups who are countering challenges in energy and mobility transition, through innovation and energy entrepreneurship.





The program is popularly known as the first energy-focused startup hub in India, and its curriculum has helped many startups fast-track industry solution maturation towards global market adoption. Through this program, Shell provides startups with access to state-of-the-art laboratories, a seed funding of $20,000, top industry mentors and experts, and new markets and interactions with investors along with other growth and funding opportunities.





This year too, Shell E4 brings yet another cohort of inspiring startups who will be presenting their solutions at the Demo Day. The much-awaited Demo Day will highlight their capabilities through dynamic discussions and compelling conversations.

Shell E4 Demo Day

The 5th Shell E4 Demo Day will explore the growing importance of digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and cloud technologies to understand how they can be leveraged to create transformative shifts in the energy industry.





Seven or four startups will showcase their capabilities across themes like energy efficiency and carbon footprint, AI/ML for novel materials, optimised industrial process design, energy forecasting, renewable asset operations, mobility, carbon markets, environment monitoring, hydrogen and advanced technologies at the two-day event. The major themes on both days are Digitalisation & AI in Energy Transition and Energy entrepreneurship.





The event will feature:

1. Startup pitches: Cohort startups and select alumni will present their solutions and explain the impact they bring to the ecosystem.

2. Connections and collaboration: It gives budding entrepreneurs the chance to interact and learn from the biggest names in the industry.

3. Question & Answer session: The panel discussion also gives entrepreneurs the chance to ask leaders questions and get answers in real time.

Event Schedule

Day 1 (November 15) – Digitalisation & AI in Energy Transition

The Digitalisation & AI in Energy Transition event will explore groundbreaking ideas that can transform the face of the energy system as we know it. Energy transition and digitalisation are two fundamental transformations that are changing the world. Significant investment is required in the modernisation, digitalisation, and automation of networks to ensure an efficient, safe, and reliable transition. This segment will give further insight into the changing times and how startups are leveraging new technologies to tackle challenges.

Day 2 (November 16) – Energy entrepreneurship

AI in energy transition and Energy Entrepreneurship are two of the key megatrends that will impact the world in the coming decades. Due to accelerated digitalisation, many new-age entrepreneurs can work towards a greener and more sustainable ecosystem.





Both days will have experts and ‘industry trailblazers’ offering their insights, and talk about the biggest challenges in energy and mobility transition and what key trends they foresee in the sector. These conversations will be followed by startup pitches.

Why should you attend?

The event will give you the opportunity to learn about the latest technologies in the energy sector and know about the startups which are making a difference.





As the world moves towards reducing its carbon emissions and net zero becomes a necessity more than a choice, it is critical to know about technologies and solutions that can truly make a difference.