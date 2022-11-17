Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 17, 2022)

UpScalio partners with Unicommerce to streamline post-purchase experience

UpScalio, a leading house of brands, has partnered with Unicommerce to deploy a supply chain SaaS platform which will streamline operations for its portfolio of consumer brands. The company currently has a portfolio of 13 brands covering segments like homeware and kitchen appliances, automotive accessories, footwear, and ergonomic furniture.





UpScalio has deployed Unicommerce’s order management and warehouse management solutions to improve its warehouse efficiency and ensure faster order processing which will lead to accurate and faster deliveries of orders to the end consumers, according to a press release.





The company is managing its inventory of over 2 lakh products stored across six warehouses in the country. UpScalio processes over 2000 orders every day across its portfolio of thirteen brands.

Eatfit announces Mayank Agarwal as an investor and brand ambassador

Healthy food platform EatFit- housed under Curefoods has announced cricketer Mayank Agarwal as its brand ambassador. Mayank will be representing the brand in all its marketing campaigns and investing in EatFit as a part of the association, for the next two years.





To commend Mayank’s zeal for his game, EatFit will be curating a specific range of food, that will complement his persona and journey on the cricket field. EatFit will be creating a content series for its users to inspire people to embrace healthy living and follow their passion.

Medi Assist acquires majority stake in UK-based global benefits administrator ‘Mayfair We Care’

Bessemer Ventures-backed Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd (Medi Assist), an insurtech company, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Mayfair We Care (Mayfair), a UK-based healthcare-focused administration service provider with a presence across the world.





The partnership will allow Medi Assist to expand offerings for its customers beyond India and provide global access to medical benefits and health plan administration. Additionally, customers of both organisations can now avail integrated services globally through a combined platform.

India Accelerator and CIEU announce Bharatx, an accelerator for the growth of seed-stage startups

India Accelerator in partnership with the Council for International Understanding (CIEU), an independent research-oriented think tank, has launched BharatX–an accelerator to expedite the development and growth of seed-stage startup ventures.

Team BharatX (L-R: Ashutosh Bhondele, Munish Bhatia, Ashwani Mahajan, Sridhar Vembu, R. Sundaram, Anilesh Mahajan, Aditya Malik, Ashish Bhatia)

BharatX will work as a growth enabler to support that startup ecosystem, especially from the Tier II and III cities.





In its first edition of the accelerator programme, BharatX has announced that it will invest Rs 1 to 5 crore for each startup and will also facilitate access to leading corporations along with dialogue with policymakers.





With its partners having an established legacy of excellence and a proven track record of supporting countless founders, investors and aspirants, BharatX will be working as a growth catalyst to take India's entrepreneurial landscape to the next level by providing them a platform for global expansion.

Aditya Birla Group announces partnership with Galeries Lafayette

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Galeries Lafayette, renowned for its flagship location at Boulevard Haussmann in Paris, to open luxury department stores and a dedicated ecommerce platform in India. The flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi will bring more than 200 luxury and designer brands under one roof.





The 90,000-square-feet flagship store in Mumbai is expected to be operational by 2024.





The 65,000-square-feet store in Delhi, expected to be operational in 2025. Galeries Lafayette, Delhi will complement the current offering at the mall with a set of young, exciting designer brands across multiple categories.

Google Cloud and Data Security Council of India announce a new initiative - Secure with Cloud

Google Cloud along with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) on Thursday announced the ‘Secure with Cloud’ initiative to help demystify cloud security, enable the government and public sector to deploy and transform with the cloud and support India’s digital future.





The initiative is supported by a diverse advisory committee that consists of leaders from various industries including technology services, consulting, cloud service providers, ecommerce, and digital payments who would further guide and extend support towards meeting the goals.





This thought leadership program aims to address the challenges and engage with public sector entities across various verticals to demonstrate how Cloud Platforms and Cloud enabled products are architected and are secure by default and can be used effectively to secure operations.

Zingbus partners with climate finance startup Climes

Online bus booking platform Zingbus has joined the sustainability journey by partnering with Sequoia-backed Climate Finance startup, Climes. The travel startup has been offering carbon neutralisation as an option to passengers since May of 2022 across 500 cities in 17 states. At least 65% of passengers have neutralised their carbon footprints through Climes’ API found on Zingbus’ checkout page.





Passengers have neutralised more than 500,000 kilos of CO2e by contributing towards forests regeneration and other Nature-based Solutions.





Through this partnership, Zingbus users have the choice to neutralise the amount of CO2 emitted during their travel at minimal prices. The Climes’ tech stack calculates the emissions from the bus journey using factors like bus model, seating capacity, and more.





For a person traveling from Delhi to Manali, neutralising their emissions could cost as little as Rs 3, which is contributed to verified carbon reduction projects on the Climes platform. In doing so, the passenger is actively engaged in climate action with Zingbus and Climes.









