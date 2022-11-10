Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 11, 2022)

CoinSwitch appoints DBS Bank's Shiv Tadikonda to strengthen compliance

Crypto investing platform CoinSwitch has appointed Shiv Tadikonda as its Chief Compliance Officer to strengthen the company's compliance and legal structure.





Shiv joins CoinSwitch from DBS Bank, where the former banker has worked across compliance, credit analysis, commercial banking, and credit risk, among other things, for over 35 years.





"CoinSwitch is building a compliant investing ecosystem that investors and regulators can trust. Shiva's experience across large regulated financial institutions will strengthen our contribution towards shaping a progressive regulatory framework for Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) and ensure ethics and compliance," said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, in a release shared by the company.





Founded in 2017, CoinSwitch lets users buy, sell, and trade hundreds of cryptocurrencies instantly. Its order-matching engine provides the best rate at the click of a button, where Indian users can buy over 100 cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, etc.

Shiva Tadikonda has over three decades of banking experience

Pedalstart launches community-based startup cohort in Gurugram

Gurugram-based incubator and accelerator Pedalstart launched Zero-to-One—a cohort for early-stage Indian startup founders. The programme offers Rs 5 lakh instant angel funds and Rs 25 lakh funds commitment.





The six-week online cohort will work with early-stage Indian startup founders between the proof-of-concept and early traction/revenue stages. Pedalstart will also provide assistance in the pitching process by letting founders present their concepts in front of angel investors and mentors.





“With Zero-to-One, we are aiming to provide all founders with the same opportunity to learn and grow, no matter the founders' pedigree or experience. We are building Zero-to-One in a way that it will impact all selected founders and provide a lifelong alumnus title,” said Manas Pal, Founder of PedalStart.





The registration process for the cohort has begun and will end on November 18.

Rage Coffee launches caffeine bars, cookies

Rage Coffee, the Delhi-based new-age caffeine innovation FMCG company, has announced the launch of three exciting new snacks – Coffee Peanut Bars, Caffeine Almond Bars, and Chocolate Oats Cookies.





According to the brand, these munchables will provide consumers with options in the healthy snacking category as all of them are gluten-free and crafted with natural premium ingredients and contain no preservatives.





“Rage Coffee’s core identity has always been to be recognised as a consumer feedback-driven caffeine innovation brand. With the introduction of these three super healthy snacks, we are entering the snacking category with the promise of providing the absolute best to millions of our consumers, who are called as Ragers. We have received an overwhelming response to all our products till now, and we hope to keep creating a revolutionary rack of snacks that are purpose-built for health-conscious consumers,” Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee, said.