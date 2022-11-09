Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

TechSparks 2022: Meet the impressive list of speakers for Day 1 of the track ‘Mix of Conversations’

By Team YS
November 09, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 09 2022 19:11:38 GMT+0000
TechSparks 2022: Meet the impressive list of speakers for Day 1 of the track ‘Mix of Conversations’
After two years of virtual living, TechSparks 2022 is finally back offline to explore the theme ‘Building on India’s tech agenda’. The track ‘Mix of conversations’ will feature everything tech and beyond, stretched over the three-day event.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

As India continues to tap into the ever-evolving nature of technology, newer growth opportunities around deep technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning, cybersecurity and robotics could transform the next decade into a techade.


And the 13th edition of TechSparks is set to bring out just that! After two years of virtual living, TechSparks is bigger and better to celebrate India’s tech agenda.


The three-day event—to be held between November 10-12, at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru—is set to bring together business leaders, policymakers, government officials, investors, and academicians to explore what’s in store for the future of the Indian startup ecosystem.


Drawing on the theme for this year’s edition, ‘Building on India’s tech agenda’, the track 'Mix of conversations' features distinct topics that are set to explore the overall Indian landscape with respect to technology, startups, and leadership.


On Day 1, the track will kick off with a fireside chat on the topic ‘Money talk: Equity vs debt’, featuring Dilip Gopinath, Director and Country Lead Tech, Commercial Banking HSBC, among other bigwigs.


The speakers will reflect on the ambiguity surrounding funding, one of the biggest challenges faced by entrepreneurs—new and old.


Next up we have a panel discussion themed ‘India ascends: The next tech superpower’, featuring Subram Natarajan, Director of Customer Engineering at Google Cloud.


As India’s IT giants are leading the country toward becoming a tech superpower, Subram and other panellists will delve into the topic, and analyse how innovation, information, and talent can accelerate this journey.


Further up, Amit Chatterjee, Startup program and strategic business initiative, Intel India, will moderate the panel discussion on ‘STEM education: Key to a future ready India’.


The session will focus on the aspects surrounding the importance of investing in STEM education in helping India cement its position as a global tech superpower.


Following this, Bruno Goveas, Director of Cloud Security at Akamai, will deliver the keynote on ‘Optimal cloud architecture to maintain innovation’ where he will explore the nuances of building a scalable vendor-agnostic platform architecture to accelerate business objectives without vendor lock-in and constraints of compute price performance, security and user experience.


Further up, the panel discussion, ‘Baseline security at Scale’ will feature Kumara Raghavan, India Head - Startup Sales Segment, AWS, among other notable speakers.


With the development of newer and evolved threat vectors, it is becoming clear that security is not a one-time task. Amid this, how can one ensure that their organisation’s security needs are not compromised in the process of scaling.


In line with this, the panel will reflect on the essentiality of security in helping organisations gain the trust of customers, regulators, and auditors and protect themselves from malicious actors.


The concluding fireside chat for the track on Day 1 ‘Disruption 101: Sunrise tech in India’ will feature Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft.


Reflecting on the varied sectors of the Indian business ecosystem, Sangeeta will examine the ones to which Indian businesses must attend, to support the country's desire to get closer to becoming a digital superpower.


Catch all these incredible speakers, sessions and more, at TechSparks 2022. Book your TechSparks 2022 ticket here.

.
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HRtech platform Keka raises $57M in Series A round

Global Dental Services raises $66M led by Investcorp

Healthtech startup CureBay raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A round led by Elevar Equity

25 quotes by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on hard work, motivation, and success

Daily Capsule
KuCoin’s emerging markets strategies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

pi Ventures raises $8M for Fund II from British International Investment

TechSparks 2022: Meet the noteworthy line-up of speakers for Day 3 of the track ‘Mix of Conversations’

TechSparks 2022 unveils speaker lineup for Day 2 of the track ‘Mix of Conversations’

Meet the impressive line-up of speakers for the Indian Fintech track at TechSparks 2022

Big Data Big Tech — a curated line-up of industry leaders and experts at TechSparks 2022

Global Dental Services raises $66M led by Investcorp

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter