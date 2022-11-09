TechSparks 2022: Meet the impressive list of speakers for Day 1 of the track ‘Mix of Conversations’

As India continues to tap into the ever-evolving nature of technology, newer growth opportunities around deep technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning, cybersecurity and robotics could transform the next decade into a techade.





And the 13th edition of TechSparks is set to bring out just that! After two years of virtual living, TechSparks is bigger and better to celebrate India’s tech agenda.





The three-day event—to be held between November 10-12, at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru—is set to bring together business leaders, policymakers, government officials, investors, and academicians to explore what’s in store for the future of the Indian startup ecosystem.





Drawing on the theme for this year’s edition, ‘Building on India’s tech agenda’, the track 'Mix of conversations' features distinct topics that are set to explore the overall Indian landscape with respect to technology, startups, and leadership.





On Day 1, the track will kick off with a fireside chat on the topic ‘Money talk: Equity vs debt’, featuring Dilip Gopinath, Director and Country Lead Tech, Commercial Banking HSBC, among other bigwigs.





The speakers will reflect on the ambiguity surrounding funding, one of the biggest challenges faced by entrepreneurs—new and old.





Next up we have a panel discussion themed ‘India ascends: The next tech superpower’, featuring Subram Natarajan, Director of Customer Engineering at Google Cloud.





As India’s IT giants are leading the country toward becoming a tech superpower, Subram and other panellists will delve into the topic, and analyse how innovation, information, and talent can accelerate this journey.





Further up, Amit Chatterjee, Startup program and strategic business initiative, Intel India, will moderate the panel discussion on ‘STEM education: Key to a future ready India’.





The session will focus on the aspects surrounding the importance of investing in STEM education in helping India cement its position as a global tech superpower.





Following this, Bruno Goveas, Director of Cloud Security at Akamai, will deliver the keynote on ‘Optimal cloud architecture to maintain innovation’ where he will explore the nuances of building a scalable vendor-agnostic platform architecture to accelerate business objectives without vendor lock-in and constraints of compute price performance, security and user experience.





Further up, the panel discussion, ‘Baseline security at Scale’ will feature Kumara Raghavan, India Head - Startup Sales Segment, AWS, among other notable speakers.





With the development of newer and evolved threat vectors, it is becoming clear that security is not a one-time task. Amid this, how can one ensure that their organisation’s security needs are not compromised in the process of scaling.





In line with this, the panel will reflect on the essentiality of security in helping organisations gain the trust of customers, regulators, and auditors and protect themselves from malicious actors.





The concluding fireside chat for the track on Day 1 ‘Disruption 101: Sunrise tech in India’ will feature Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft.





Reflecting on the varied sectors of the Indian business ecosystem, Sangeeta will examine the ones to which Indian businesses must attend, to support the country's desire to get closer to becoming a digital superpower.





Catch all these incredible speakers, sessions and more, at TechSparks 2022. Book your TechSparks 2022 ticket here.